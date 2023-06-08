Tuxes & Tails — Check It Out!

30 New Auction Packages Added

How fun! We have 100 awesome auction items open for bidding. Be sure to scroll all the way through the list, you don’t want to miss something really special.

The Tuxes & Tails silent auction online bidding is open through Saturday, June 10 closing promptly at 6:45pm. A ticket isn’t necessary to participate in the silent auction. You can enjoy supporting the animals from your very own living room!

Can’t you see yourself in this beautiful is cedar strip canoe is handmade by Bend Local Glenn Towne. This cedar strip canoe is 11’6″ in length and 27″ at the widest. The boat weighs an incredible 24.5lbs and has an estimated load capacity of 200lbs.

What makes this canoe special is how light it is and how easy it is to paddle. It is light enough for anyone to put on top of a vehicle and compared to a kayak it’s so easy to enter and exit, yet cruises like a kayak with the double paddle.

Of particular note: the builder does not staple the strips on to the stations, therefore no staple holes running up and down each one foot interval. The double paddle is included.

Experience a thrilling Lake Adventure Getaway with this silent auction package! Escape to the picturesque LOGE Camp Bend for a one-night stay surrounded by nature’s beauty. Unwind in a cozy cabin and immerse yourself in the tranquility of the outdoors. But the adventure doesn’t end there! Embark on a two-hour sailboat ride at Elk Lake, where gentle breezes will guide you across sparkling waters. Feel the thrill as you sail amidst breathtaking landscapes and soak in the serenity of the lake. Bid now to create memories that will last a lifetime in this exciting Lake Adventure Getaway package

JD Paddleboards proudly presents the K9 Tour Perch 12’6″ stand-up paddleboard, generously sponsored by NW Quality Roofing. This extraordinary paddleboard combines canine function and innovation to provide an unparalleled experience. With its unique elevated area, dogs can fulfill their natural instincts by riding at the front, enjoying the sensation of hanging ten. The Perch offers a raised platform that keeps gear secure while maintaining the thrilling elevated feeling that dogs love. Safety is ensured with handles on both sides for kids to sit comfortably. The twin-tip design creates a stable and splash-resistant space for your furry companion. Equipped with a Patent Pending Retractable 9″ Fin and an extended EVA deck, this paddleboard guarantees an unforgettable day on the water for you, your dog, or your family.

