Two Weeks to the Solar + Storage Conference!

Oregon Solar + Storage Conference 2024

Registration is Open!

Registration is now open for the 2024 Oregon Solar + Storage Conference! OSSIA members can receive a member discount of 30%.

Email kristi@oseia.org to get your OSSIA member discount code.

The conference is at the Portland Crowne Plaza, October 22-24, 2024.

The agenda is live! Come check out all the new sessions we have in store for 2024

There is still room in the Exhibit Hall for new sponsorships, so visit orssia.org/osec or reach out to kristi@oseia.org.

OSSIA is Hiring a New Policy Director!

OSSIA’s Policy Director, Jack Watson, is heading to Arizona after two great years with OSSIA. We wish him the best!

Please help us find a new policy director to represent the solar industry at the Public Utility Commission and in agency rulemaking.

Visit our website or our LinkedIn page to see the description and spread the word.

You are invited to join PGE to talk all things Net Metering

As you may remember Portland General Electric hosted 3 sessions back in June to talk through the modifications that were made to Oregon Administrative Rule (OAR) Division 860 Section 39 and 82. We found these sessions to be greatly valuable for both PGE and those of you who joined us. With that, we would like to invite you to join us again to talk about how those changes are going as well as a few other top of mind areas of the interconnection process.

Topics to be covered:

Changes made in PowerClerk in August

Additional changes to be made in support of OAR

Witness test (place holder for Meterman time)

Batteries (place holder for Audrey)

Updates made based on your feedback received in June (payment and interconnection agreement)

Open floor discussion | Q&A

Our hope is to continue holding these sessions moving forward to ensure we are working together for the benefit of our mutual customers. We truly appreciate your participation!

There will be two sessions offered covering the same content. Those are:

Session 1: Online | via Zoom

When: Tuesday, October 29, 2024 | 10-11am

Where: Zoom – Link provided if remote option selected

Session 2: Wilsonville | In person

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 | 1-2:30pm

Where: Clackamas Community College Wilsonville Training Center | 29353 SW Town Center Loop E, Wilsonville, OR 97070 | Room 112

While an RSVP is not required, it is encouraged to ensure we have enough seating at the in-person location. Please email Netmetering@pgn.com with your Company name, number of attendees, and session you are hoping to attend.

If you have any questions don’t hesitate to contact us at Netmetering@pgn.com.

SEIA’s New Federal Funding Portal is Now LIVE!

SEIA is proud to officially announce the launch of our new Federal Funding Portal now available for all members to access. This new resource will provide members with the following benefits:

Same-Day Grant Updates: Daily awareness of new federal grant opportunities

Industry-Specific Synopses: Each grant is tailored to the solar energy and storage industries with keywords relevant to your business

Access to Vital Details: We search for and bring forth selected data that matters to you most, including posting dates, deadlines, funding amounts, eligibility, award numbers, award ceilings and floors and links to applications

Streamlined Interface: Clean look and feel; easy to understand and to pursue further information if needed

Life-Cycle Approach: Other services available include access to grant writers, company-specific grant monitoring and customized alerts

SEIA members can access the portal here on the Sphere. Select the button for “Federal Solar and Storage Grant Opportunities.”

Not a SEIA member? Time to join!

A newly published study examining property values near dozens of large Midwest solar farms has found no significant negative impact — and even a slight positive effect — from the projects, according to the data.

