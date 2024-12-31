UDRC 2024 Annual Report

The Defensible Space Reimbursement Program was funded by a grant from the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund. The Low-income Senior Defensible Space Program was funded by an award from the Oregon State Fire Marshal grant to Deschutes County. Our goal is to continue funding both defensible space programs at the current level.

Defensible Space Reimbursement Program

Total Reimbursements: 75

Property Owner Expenses: $106,810

UDRC Reimbursement Payments: $37,251

34 reimbursements to UDRC communities

Fall River Estates 13

River Meadows 5

DRRH 1-5 4

OWW 2 4

River Forest Acres 3

Other UDRC 5

41 reimbursements to La Pine Area communities

Low-income Senior Defensible Space Program

Property Assessments: 27

Projects Completed: 23

Contractor Payments: $22,350

Fiscal Sponsorship

Provided fiscal sponsorship for River Forest Acres community wildfire fuels reduction project.

Community Outreach

Participated in a Wildfire Preparedness Fair sponsored by Central Oregon Fire Prevention Cooperative. Staffed a UDRC booth at Newberry Regional Partnership events. Announced community grant opportunities, workshops, and seminars through the UDRC website and email newsletter. If you have suggestions for future public meeting topics click on Contact UDRC.

Looking Forward to 2025

We received a new grant from Umpqua Bank Foundation to fund the Defensible Space Reimbursement Program for 2025. We will accept applications for the 2025 Spring Defensible Space Reimbursement program beginning January 15. This program will include a checklist for wildfire home hardening projects. The Low-Income Senior/Disabled Program is open year-round.

The UDRC works very hard to keep our administrative costs to a minimum. All our current Board members are volunteers, and we have no paid staff. There are operating costs that are required to keep functioning and we depend on donations to pay them. These include maintaining our website, insurance, government fees and taxes, postage, cell phone service, meeting expenses, etc.

Every dollar counts towards maintaining or expanding our programs. UDRC is a 501c3 organization and donations are tax deductible. To donate online via PayPal, go to the website udrc.org and click on Donate.

To donate by check, please fill out the donation form and make payment to Upper Deschutes River Coalition. Mail your donation to: UDRC, PO 3042, Sunriver, OR 97707.

udrc.org