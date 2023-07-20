Unique Beef Partnership Expands Donations to Multiple States

(Photo courtesy of 1017 Project)

The 1017 Project and Harris Ranch Beef Co. are announcing that they have donated a total of 70,000 pounds of ground beef to food banks in Oregon, Texas and Arizona over the last six months. This milestone is a testament to their commitment to ﬁghting hunger and making a difference in their communities.

The 1017 Project is a nonproﬁt organization based in Powell Butte, dedicated to providing high-quality protein to those in need, while Harris Ranch Beef Co. is a leading producer of high-quality beef products. Together, they have worked tirelessly to donate nutrient-dense ground beef to food banks across Oregon, Texas, Arizona, and Montana where the need is greatest.

According to Brian Coelho, president of Harris Ranch Beef Co., “We are honored to be able to contribute to such a worthy cause alongside The 1017 Project. With the ongoing challenges that many families are facing, it is more important than ever to come together to help those in need.”

The 1017 Project and Harris Ranch Beef Co. have been able to achieve this significant milestone through their commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and collaboration. They have partnered with local food banks, volunteers, and other organizations to ensure that their donations reach those who need them most.

“We are thrilled to have Harris Ranch Beef Co. as a key partner in our mission to eliminate protein insecurity across the country. This collaboration takes significant pressure off of our small cattle herd while enabling the fulﬁllment of increasing food bank requests

for fresh protein,” said Jordan Weaver, executive director of The 1017 Project.

“What began as a regional cattle project in 2014 has grown into a multi-state effort that has donated over 1.8 million protein servings to food-insecure families. And we couldn’t have done it without partners like Harris Ranch Beef Co.”

The 1017 Project and Harris Ranch Beef Co. remain committed to their mission of helping those in need and will continue to work together to make a difference in their communities. Their hope is to inspire others to join in their efforts and help provide much-needed assistance to families struggling with hunger.

1017project.com • harrisranchbeef.com