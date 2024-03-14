Unleash the Power of Oregon 529 Plans

During tax season, we regularly hear from potential new clients eager to explore ways to reduce their taxable income and maximize their tax credits. What surprises us, however, is how many people haven’t yet considered education planning as a valuable tool.

Imagine: your child’s first day of high school. Memories flood back, each moment precious and fleeting. College looms, and with it, rising costs. You might feel a pang of worry, wondering if you’re fully prepared. Take a deep breath, you’re not alone. Many families face this reality. But don’t let worry cloud your present or your child’s future potential.

Juggling work, family, and finances, college savings can feel like a distant dream, especially compared to retirement goals and immediate needs. But what if there was a solution that empowered you to build a brighter future, today?

How Oregon 529 plans can help you right now.

If any of this resonates with you, don’t beat yourself. Instead, consider starting right now. The reality is, you can’t make up for lost time, but you can start today. Oregon 529 plans aren’t just for “later”: they’re a powerful tool for proactive families, offering more than just traditional college savings.

What are the benefits?

Tax Advantage: Unlock the Oregon College Savings Tax Credit. Reduce your state income tax burden with contributions of between $170 and$3,400 ($340 to $6,800 if married and filing jointly) depending on your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI). See the breakdown below:

Flexibility: Use funds for qualified education expenses, not just college. Think K-12 tuition, apprenticeships, trade schools, and more.

Growth Potential: Invest in a diverse lineup of investment options and enjoy tax-free growth on your contributions.

Invest in a diverse lineup of investment options and enjoy tax-free growth on your contributions. Estate Planning: The IRS allows for five years of accelerated gifting into 529 Plans, up to $180,000 for a married couple splitting the gift. And the money in a 529 account is exempt from federal estate tax. The 529 can be a powerful tool for affluent grandparents looking to help their grandchildren while also optimizing their estate planning.

There’s still time to act before the 2023 tax filing deadline. Don’t miss out on potential Oregon state income tax credits; contribute to an Oregon 529 college savings plan.

Actionable steps to take today:

Open an account. Visit the Oregon College Savings Plan website for resources.

Understand contribution limits & tax credit details.

Consider a financial planning consultation for personalized guidance.

If all this feels overwhelming, or just another contribution to keep track of, consider getting some advice you can trust. My team and I work hard to uncover financial blind spots and opportunities for our clients. That’s what financial planning is all about. It’s not just for the wealthy; it’s about clarity and control over your financial future (including optimizing your 529 plan).

