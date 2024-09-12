Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Upcoming Pesticide Courses at COCC

Upcoming Pesticide Courses at COCC

0
By on E-Headlines

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)

Laws & Safety

Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Exam Review

A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use to prepare for the Oregon Department of Agriculture Laws & Safety exam. All materials included in class fee for students preparing to take the state exam (exam fee is not included).

Friday, October 11, 8am-5pm
$189
COCC Redmond Campus
Register

Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Recertification Credits Part 1

A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 1 includes review of federal and state laws, regulations and agency roles.

Friday, October 11, 8am-12pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
Register

Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Recertification Credits Part 2

A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 2 includes review of signal words and toxicity; pesticide formulations and acronyms; overview of types protective clothing and equipment; pesticide first aid and toxicity; integrated pest management (IPM); environmental considerations; pesticide storage, transportation, spills, clean-up, and disposal.

Friday, October 11, 1-5pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
Register

Right-of-Way

Pesticide Applicator: Right of Way Exam Review

Prepare for the Department of Agriculture Right-of-Way and Regulatory Weed Control exam in this 1.5-day class. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license.

Thursday, October 31, 1-5pm and Friday, November 1, 8am-5pm
$249
COCC Redmond Campus
Register

Pesticide Applicator: Right of Way Recertification Credits Part 1

A review of Right-of-Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn four recertification credits. Part 1 includes plant life cycle, biology and common ROW weed characteristics; review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) for ROW.

Thursday, October 31, 1-5pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
Register

Pesticide Applicator: Right of Way Recertification Credits Part 2

A review of Right of Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn four recertification credits. Part 2 includes review of Modes of Action; herbicide selectivity vs non-selectivity; factors influencing herbicide performance and special precautions.

Friday, November 1, 1-5pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
Register

Herbicide Ornamental & Turf

Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Exam Review

Prepare for the Department of Agriculture pesticide certification exam in the Ornamental & Turf: Herbicide category. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license.

Friday, November 15, 8am-5pm
$189
COCC Redmond Campus
Register

Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Recertification Credits Part 1

This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 1 includes review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM); weed biology and identification; and herbicides classifications, modes of action, and selectivity.

Friday, November 15, 8am-12pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
Register

Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Recertification Credits Part 2

This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 2 includes review of application equipment; calibration and application calcuation; and label comprehension.

Friday, November 15, 1-5pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
Register

cocc.edu

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply