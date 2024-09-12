Upcoming Pesticide Courses at COCC

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)
Laws & Safety
Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Exam Review
A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use to prepare for the Oregon Department of Agriculture Laws & Safety exam. All materials included in class fee for students preparing to take the state exam (exam fee is not included).
Friday, October 11, 8am-5pm
$189
COCC Redmond Campus
Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Recertification Credits Part 1
A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 1 includes review of federal and state laws, regulations and agency roles.
Friday, October 11, 8am-12pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
Pesticide Applicator: Laws & Safety Recertification Credits Part 2
A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 2 includes review of signal words and toxicity; pesticide formulations and acronyms; overview of types protective clothing and equipment; pesticide first aid and toxicity; integrated pest management (IPM); environmental considerations; pesticide storage, transportation, spills, clean-up, and disposal.
Friday, October 11, 1-5pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
Right-of-Way
Pesticide Applicator: Right of Way Exam Review
Prepare for the Department of Agriculture Right-of-Way and Regulatory Weed Control exam in this 1.5-day class. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license.
Thursday, October 31, 1-5pm and Friday, November 1, 8am-5pm
$249
COCC Redmond Campus
Pesticide Applicator: Right of Way Recertification Credits Part 1
A review of Right-of-Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn four recertification credits. Part 1 includes plant life cycle, biology and common ROW weed characteristics; review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) for ROW.
Thursday, October 31, 1-5pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
Pesticide Applicator: Right of Way Recertification Credits Part 2
A review of Right of Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn four recertification credits. Part 2 includes review of Modes of Action; herbicide selectivity vs non-selectivity; factors influencing herbicide performance and special precautions.
Friday, November 1, 1-5pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
Herbicide Ornamental & Turf
Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Exam Review
Prepare for the Department of Agriculture pesticide certification exam in the Ornamental & Turf: Herbicide category. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license.
Friday, November 15, 8am-5pm
$189
COCC Redmond Campus
Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Recertification Credits Part 1
This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 1 includes review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM); weed biology and identification; and herbicides classifications, modes of action, and selectivity.
Friday, November 15, 8am-12pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
Pesticide Applicator: Herbicide Ornamental & Turf Recertification Credits Part 2
This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 2 includes review of application equipment; calibration and application calcuation; and label comprehension.
Friday, November 15, 1-5pm
$89
COCC Redmond Campus
