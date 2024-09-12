Upcoming Pesticide Courses at COCC

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)

Laws & Safety

A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use to prepare for the Oregon Department of Agriculture Laws & Safety exam. All materials included in class fee for students preparing to take the state exam (exam fee is not included).

Friday, October 11, 8am-5pm

$189

COCC Redmond Campus

A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 1 includes review of federal and state laws, regulations and agency roles.

Friday, October 11, 8am-12pm

$89

COCC Redmond Campus

A review of federal and state pesticide laws, regulations and safe use for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 2 includes review of signal words and toxicity; pesticide formulations and acronyms; overview of types protective clothing and equipment; pesticide first aid and toxicity; integrated pest management (IPM); environmental considerations; pesticide storage, transportation, spills, clean-up, and disposal.

Friday, October 11, 1-5pm

$89

COCC Redmond Campus

Right-of-Way

Prepare for the Department of Agriculture Right-of-Way and Regulatory Weed Control exam in this 1.5-day class. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license.

Thursday, October 31, 1-5pm and Friday, November 1, 8am-5pm

$249

COCC Redmond Campus

A review of Right-of-Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn four recertification credits. Part 1 includes plant life cycle, biology and common ROW weed characteristics; review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) for ROW.

Thursday, October 31, 1-5pm

$89

COCC Redmond Campus

A review of Right of Way laws and regulations for currently licensed applicators to earn four recertification credits. Part 2 includes review of Modes of Action; herbicide selectivity vs non-selectivity; factors influencing herbicide performance and special precautions.

Friday, November 1, 1-5pm

$89

COCC Redmond Campus

Herbicide Ornamental & Turf

Prepare for the Department of Agriculture pesticide certification exam in the Ornamental & Turf: Herbicide category. Prerequisite: Pesticide Applicator Laws & Safety course or license.

Friday, November 15, 8am-5pm

$189

COCC Redmond Campus

This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 1 includes review of Integrated Pest Management (IPM); weed biology and identification; and herbicides classifications, modes of action, and selectivity.

Friday, November 15, 8am-12pm

$89

COCC Redmond Campus

This course covers the use of herbicides in the establishment and maintenance of ornamental plants and turf for currently licensed applicators looking to earn four recertification credits. Part 2 includes review of application equipment; calibration and application calcuation; and label comprehension.

Friday, November 15, 1-5pm

$89

COCC Redmond Campus

