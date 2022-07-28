Updates from Bend Chamber

NEXT WEEK!

WHAT’S BREWING: Recruiting & Retaining Early-Career Talent

August 2 | 5-7:30pm

Edward J. Ray Hall, OSU-Cascades

$25 Members | $40 Non-Members

Free Onsite Parking at OSU-Cascades.

We’ve joined forces with our Bend Young Professionals program to understand first-hand how to attract and keep your valuable talent.

We also surveyed local employers to discover their most significant challenges and learn what tactics they’ve implemented to increase retention.

You’ll walk away with great inspiration on how to effectively invest in your staff, leading to increased loyalty and engagement.

Meet Our Panel of Experts

Quinn Hanson — Division Manager, G.A. Rogers

Jake Porcino — Workforce Analyst/Economist, Oregon Employment Department

Dani Sangster — People Operations Consultant and Owner, Sonder HR Solutions

Erika Stohl — Director of Human Resources, Sunriver Resort

Learn More

Register Now

Membership 101

August 9 | 10-11am

Bend Chamber

Free to Attend, RSVP Required

This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to leverage their membership for maximum effectiveness.

Come prepared to introduce yourself, meet other professionals and learn about the benefits of joining the Bend Chamber.

RSVP is required as space is limited.

Learn More

WHAT’S BREWING: State of the County

August 16 | 5-7:30pm

Edward J. Ray Hall, OSU-Cascades

$25 Members | $40 Non-Members

Free Onsite Parking at OSU-Cascades.

You’re invited to join the Bend Chamber, in partnership with Miller Lumber and Sunwest Builders, for the annual State of the County address with commissioners Patti Adair, Phil Chang and Tony DeBone.

You’ll gain critical insights into how Deschutes County is tackling many issues facing our residents, including growth and future planning, housing, homelessness, transportation and infrastructure, solid waste, wildfire and resilience, health and safety, and more, along with meeting everyday needs through high-quality cost-effective services.

Learn More

Register Now

Commerce & Coffee

August 18 | 8-9:30am

Crux Fermentation Project, Cohosted by Strive Workplace Solutions

Free for Members | $10 Non-Members

Registration Required

Come extend your professional network at Crux Fermentation Project’s Barrel Room along with Strive Workplace Solutions. Enjoy coffee from Thump and morning bites from Great Harvest Bread Co!

Please note event location: 63065 18th St., off of Empire Ave. at Crux’s production facility*.

The event will be held in the barrel room on the south side of the building past the silos.

*This is NOT at the taproom on SW Division St.

Learn More

bendchamber.org