Updates from Bend Chamber

TODAY!
BIZ & BEVS
August 15 | 4:30-6pm
LRS Architects
FREE for Members | $10 for Non-Members
Registration Required
Join the Bend business community for Biz & Bevs at LRS Architects for networking and to hear insights from our host and featured nonprofit, Friends of the Children-Central Oregon. We’ll have Bevs in the form of beer, wine, cider, and plenty of N/A options plus small bites will be available.
COMMERCE & COFFEE
September 10 | 8-9:30am
Waypoint Hotel
FREE for Members | $10 for Non-Members
Registration Required
Come extend your professional network at Waypoint Hotel while enjoying coffee from Thump and morning bites from Bend Breakfast Burrito.
MEMBERSHIP 101
September 10 | 10-11am
Bend Chamber
FREE for Everyone
RSVP Requested
This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness. Join us to learn how we support the business community through connections, advocacy, resources, workforce and leadership development.
BEND YP EXPERT LAB:
Striking a Work/Life/Health Balance
September 11 | 3-5pm
Subaru of Bend
$25 for Everyone | FREE for YP Passport Holders
Registration Required
Join us for an interactive session with Joe Beckerley, a local strength and endurance coach and business owner, about how we can balance staying fit and healthy while also succeeding professionally and in other spheres of life
WHAT’S BREWING:
Ballot Backfire — How Measure 118 will Hurt Business & Consumers
September 17 | 5-7:30pm
Tetherow Resort Event Pavilion
$35 for Members | $50 for Non-Members
Registration Required
Join us for a conversation with leaders from Oregon Business and Industry about the consequences should Measure 118 pass in November and learn more about the campaign to defeat the initiative.
Light appetizers, beer, cider and N/A beverages included.
