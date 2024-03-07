Updates from BendFilm

(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

Now Hiring: Summer Interns!

We are looking for not one, not two, but THREE Interns to join our team this summer! Learn all about what it takes to run a film festival and arthouse cinema. Learn more about the specific roles here.

Intern candidates must be outgoing, tech-savvy, willing to learn, able to stay positive and thrive in high-pressure situations, and enjoy working with a team of fun-spirited indie film fans!

Apply Here!

Regular Submission Deadline: April 5!

Now is the time to submit to the 21st Annual, Academy Qualified, Bend Film Festival!

“Wonderful festival with such great spirit. People are amazing. Audiences are a good balance of cinephiles, curious folk, and industry peers so you really get a little bit of everything” — 2023 Filmmaker

Submit!

We Need Your Help: Vote For Us!

The Bend Film Festival has been nominated by USA Today as a contender for Best Film Festival in the 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards! We need your support!

Please take a few seconds out of your day to vote for us, it means the world to small orgs like ours. Voting is open until March 24.

Vote Here!

April 6 Membership Appreciation Screening!

We are beyond thrilled to announce we will be playing Thelma for our April 6 screening at the Tower Theater!

Tickets are $12 in advanced, $15 at the door, and FREE for Members!

They are selling fast!

Thelma was an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, and a few of our team members had the opportunity to see it and ABSOLUTELY loved it!⁠

“Thelma is the feel good movie of the year, and we are so excited to bring it to Bend audiences. It’s the type of film that everyone can go to and enjoy.” — Selin Sevinc, BendFilm director of Programming

Purchase Tickets!

Early Bird Festival Passes Are On Sale Now!

Get all festival passes for 20% off until April 1! This is the best deal on tickets you can get for the 2024 Bend Film Festival.

Don’t miss the best event of the year!

Purchase Passes!

bendfilm.org