Updates from City of Bend

Dashcams

Recently, the Bend City Council approved a contract to install a fleet camera system in all Bend Police Department vehicles. The goal of these camera systems is to further increase the transparency of our local law enforcement actions, as well as to improve public safety, reduce crime and assist in prosecution efforts. The camera systems serve as an effective tool for helping the public access and understand interactions between officers and community members.

Learn more about the new dashcams.

Internet Safety

The internet is impossible to escape these days. It’s on home computers and phones, at libraries and schools. In collaboration with kidshealth.org, the Bend Police would like to extend some basic guidelines for how parents and guardians can supervise their kids’ online use. Once you’ve opened the door with a discussion about appropriate internet use, kids will have a good understanding of what is acceptable — even when you’re apart.

Spend time online together to teach your children appropriate online behavior.

Keep computers in a common area where you can watch and monitor use, not in individual bedrooms. Monitor any time spent on smartphones or tablets.

Bookmark children’s favorite sites for easy access.

Check your credit card and phone bills for unfamiliar account charges.

Find out what, if any, online protection is offered by your child’s school, afterschool program, friends’ homes, or any place where kids could use a computer without your permission.

Take your child seriously if he or she reports uncomfortable online exchanges.

To keep your teens safe, explain to them why they shouldn’t post personal information such as full name, birthdate, address, or school they attend.

Know what applications are on your teens’ phones and have settings that only you can add or delete an application, and settings that allow you to access and monitor the apps.

Look at the settings on your teens’ social media posts and make sure it isn’t easy for a predator to determine your location.

Talk to your child about inappropriate behavior online and the importance of immediately reporting this type of behavior to a parent, guardian or trusted adult.

Discuss the dangers of interacting with strangers online with your children.

Watch for warning signs of a child being targeted by an online predator. These can include: Spending long hours online, especially at night Phone calls from people you don’t know Unsolicited gifts arriving in the mail Your child suddenly turning off the computer or cell phone when you walk into the room Withdrawal from family life and reluctance to discuss online activities



If your child discloses anything suspicious with online activity, you can always call the Bend Police to discuss this with an officer and determine whether a crime has occurred. The non-emergency dispatch line is 541-693-6911.

Septic to Sewer

The Septic to Sewer Program is in its third successful year! This program is an ongoing effort for the City to construct sewer projects in areas where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. The program is applicant-driven, allowing residents to apply annually for selection.

The completion of the first two projects created the ability for 196 homes to connect to sewer. The third project, which is currently under construction, will result in an additional 48 properties with the ability to connect to sewer.

There is currently a wait list of applications to be considered for selection. Due to the high demand and success of the program, City Council has approved an annual funding increase of $1 million within the Septic to Sewer capital improvement program. Beginning in July 2024 the program will receive an annual funding amount of $3.5 million.

If you are interested in bringing sewer to your neighborhood, please reach out to the Septic to Sewer team at septic2sewer@bendoregon.gov to set up an appointment. The team will provide details about the program, educational materials and answer any questions. Applications are due by September 1 annually.

Learn more about the program and how to apply at bendoregon.gov/septictosewerprogram.

bendoregon.gov