Updates from Deschutes Public Library

La Pine and Sisters Libraries: Now Open!

The La Pine and Sisters Libraries are now open to serve you! We celebrated the re-opening of the La Pine Library on October 14 (see the photo album here), and are excited to host a grand-reopening celebration at the Sisters Library on Saturday, October 28, from 12-2pm (note that the Sisters Library is now open for regular operations). Both libraries feature more meeting and study rooms, something that the community repeatedly asked for during the planning phase, as well as new children’s discovery spaces. We’re excited to see you back in these bright and open new spaces!

Sunriver Library: Now in Temporary Building

The remodel of the Sunriver Library is now underway. The library is operating out of a mobile unit in the parking lot during construction. This temporary space gives customers a place to drop off and return library materials, pick up holds, and access public computers, as well as allows for limited browsing. Visit dpl.pub/futuresunriver for updates and more information, and sign up here for Sunriver-specific updates.

The temporary Redmond Library is open to serve you during the construction of the new library. Visit us at 2127 S Hwy. 97 in Redmond.

Stay In-the-Know with the DPL Podcast

There’s a lot happening with remodeling and construction of libraries around Deschutes County! Be sure to check out our new, limited-run podcast for information about the projects and other things happening with and around your libraries. You’ll find the Deschutes Public Library podcast on Spotify (dpl.pub/podcast-spotify) and Apple Podcasts (dpl.pub/podcast-apple). New episodes drop every other week.

Know Revolution throughout November

Explore revolutionizing art, music, food, and politics this November with your library. Develop your little ones’ routines with music, chants, and movement. Watch a radical piano performance with live painting and take a musical journey with the Celtic harp and violin. Discover the foundations of meatless meals and explore the ideal and the real behind the October 1917 Revolution in Russia. Learn about these programs and more here.

Save the Date for A Novel Idea … Unveiled!

Mark your calendar for Saturday, December 2, at 6pm at the Downtown Bend Library when we unveil the 2024 A Novel Idea books — one selection for adults and one for youth. We’ll have trivia with prizes, snacks, and a no-host bar. Everyone is welcome! Plus, you can check out the A Novel Idea selections that night, or purchase a copy from a local bookseller who will be on hand.

Hoopla for Books, Comics, Movies, and More!

Hoopla Digital gives you instant access to thousands of streaming movies and television shows, digital audiobooks, eBooks, full albums, and comics. With Hoopla you can immediately borrow content with no waiting and no holds. Signing up is easy; just visit hoopladigital.com and have your library card number handy. You can borrow up to eight items a month with Hoopla, and items return automatically at the end of the loan period. If you want to take Hoopla with you, simply download the app to your smartphone or tablet.

Resource Spotlight: Mango Languages

Did you know that learning a new language is good for your brain? Studies show that learning a language increases the volume and density of gray matter and brain connectivity. One way to try to learn a new language is with Mango, an interactive language learning platform that offers more than 70 languages. Access is free with your library card! With intelligent algorithms and native-speaker audio, Mango’s adaptive learning process evolves as you progress. Start today using your browser or the mobile app. And be sure to check out Little Pim for young learners!

Events & Programs in November

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs

Note: We’ve partnered with a variety of businesses and organizations to ensure that we can continue story times and adult programs during remodeling and construction work, so be sure to note the locations for all programs and events when following the links below.

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time – Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

Revolutionize Childhood Routines with Music — November 3 (East Bend)

Bunny Therapy with Parsley the Rabbit — November 4 (La Pine Activity Center)

Watercolor Bookmarks — November 6 (East Bend); November 27 (Downtown Bend)

Kids’ Sound Yoga and Storytelling — November 7 (Downtown Bend); November 8 (High Desert Music Hall)

Rainbow Family Night — November 9 (Downtown Bend)

Reading Readiness with Music — November 14 (Downtown Bend)

Wildlife Stories with Think Wild — November 27 (East Bend)

Introduction to West African Drumming — November 29 (Downtown Bend)

Middle Ground (10-14 Yrs)

Prism Book Club: Small Town Pride — November 11 (Downtown Bend)

Reading Rainbow Book Club: Hell Followed with Us — November 11 (Downtown Bend)

Wednesday Teen Hangout (La Pine) — November 1, November 8, November 15, November 22, November 29

Thrive Central Oregon (Downtown Bend) — Los viernes, 1-4pm

Abogado en la Biblioteca (en línea) — November 1, November 8, November 15, November 29

Hora del Cuento — November 1, November 15 (East Bend); November 11, (Downtown Bend)

Servicios y Recursos de la Biblioteca — November 28 (East Bend)

Redmond Book Club: Solito — November 9 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

East Bend Book Club: The Cloisters — November 11

The Nonfiction Library Book Club: Fly Girl: A Memoir — November 16 (Suttle Tea)

Downtown Bend Book Club: Sea of Tranquility — November 17

The Fiction Book Club: The Latecomer — November 29 (online)

Thrive Central Oregon Walk-in Consultations — see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more sessions and locations throughout the county

Lawyer in the Library (online) — November 1, November 8, November 15, November 29

Explore Your Windows Laptop — November 2 (Downtown Bend)

Notary Public Services — November 2, November 16 (Downtown Bend)

Open Computer Lab — November 2, November 9, November 16, (Downtown Bend); November 7, November 14, November 21, November 28 (Redmond); November 10 (East Bend);

Let’s Talk About It Training with KIDS Center — November 2 (La Pine Activity Center); November 28 (Sisters Park and Rec District)

Fall Coffee Walking Series — November 3, November 10, November 17 (Redmond Senior Center)

Returning Home from Prison — November 4 (East Bend)

Open Hub Singing Club — November 6 (Downtown Bend); November 15 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Law Librarian Office Hours — November 7 (Fika Sisters); November 14 (Redmond)

SafetyNet Training with KIDS Center — November 7 (Downtown Bend)

Tales and Travel Memories — November 8 (East Bend); November 16 (Downtown Bend)

Explore Your iPad — November 9 (Downtown Bend)

Dessert and Book Pairing — November 11 (Dudley’s)

Art and Book Pairing — November 14 (Peterson Contemporary Art Gallery)

Darkness to Light Training with KIDS Center — November 14 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

SCORE Small Business Counseling — November 4, November 28 (Downtown Bend)

Parent Connect Workshop — November 15 (Downtown Bend)

A Long Walk to a Little Library in Nepal with OLLI-UO — November 17 (Downtown Bend)

Death Café– November 28 (Downtown Bend)

Common Scams and Security — November 30 (Downtown Bend)

The Night Before Christmas Performance — November 30 (Cascades Theatrical Co.)

French Revolution and Wine — November 1 (Arome)

Revolutionary Gratitude Journaling — November 1 (Downtown Bend); November 4 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Pocket Vinyl Performance — November 2 (Downtown Bend)

Comparative Revolutions — November 3 (Becky Johnson Community Center); November 4 (Downtown Bend)

David Helfand and Tanya Bunson Performance — November 4 (Downtown Bend)

Plant-based Eating — November 7 (East Bend); November 14 (Sisters Firehouse Community Hall)

Russian Revolutions — November 13 (Becky Johnson Community Center); November 20 (Downtown Bend)

Flight Attendants: Revolutionizing a Workplace — November 15 (Becky Johnson Community Center); November 16 (Downtown Bend)

Songs of Revolution and Protest — November 25 (Sisters Firehouse Community Hall); November 25 (Downtown Bend)

Quiet Writing Time (Downtown Bend) — November 6, November 13, November 20, November 27

Living the Writer’s Life — November 14 (Downtown Bend)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night — November 16 (High Desert Music Hall)

Take the library with you on the go; download the DPL Mobile app

Use Deschutes Public Library on the go! The Deschutes Public Library Mobile app makes it easy to find and discover titles, place holds, renew items, rate titles, create lists. and get information about our libraries. Learn more here.

We’re here to help; contact us.

All libraries will close at 5pm on Wednesday, November 22, and will be closed on November 23 and 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

deschuteslibrary.org