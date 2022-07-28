Updates from Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of Old Mill District)

Little Hands Make Big Art

Wild Child Bend is calling all little artists to showcase their creations during First Friday Art Walk next week! Art for the show must be dropped off at the store by Friday, August 5 at 1pm. Kids will receive a small gift and coupon for participating, too!

Made From Scratch With Love

Pastini is committed to making great food from scratch, and the secret is all in the sauce! From classic marinara and basil pesto to hearty Bolognese and creamy Caesar dressing, their sauces are made in-house from fresh ingredients to bring you delicious bowls of pasta you can’t get anywhere else.

Summer Cycle Sale

CycleBar summer class pack sale ends in three days! Hook yourself up with up to $500 in discounts for class packs that can be shared with friends and family, too!

Amos Lee

Amos Lee and his signature husky sound return to Hayden Homes Amphitheater Thursday, August 4 to sing favorites plus songs from his new album Dreamland! Doors open at 5:30pm and special guest Danielle Ponder will share her soulful vocals starting at 7pm.

Timber Culture

The Deschutes Historical Museum exhibit “Timber Culture,” a traveling exhibit from the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, exploring the multicultural history of logging in Oregon through the community of Maxville will close this Saturday, July 30. The exhibit features photographs and objects from the company lumber town, and explores logging, segregation and Jim Crow laws as they applied — or didn’t apply — to those living and working in a small corner of rural Oregon.

