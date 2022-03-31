Updates from the Old Mill District

(Graphic | Courtesy of Old Mill District)

First Friday Art Walk

First Friday Art Walk returns to the Old Mill District this week in time to help Tumalo Art Co. celebrate their 20 Year Anniversary Retrospective show featuring live music, libations, special food from Luckey’ s Woodsman Off-Grid Provisions and a plethora of local art!

Co-created with Alicia Keys

Athleta teamed up with artist, mother and well-being advocate Alicia Keys to develop a limited edition line full of bold shapes, optimistic colors and effortless layers! Made inclusive by design.

Spring Adventure Wear

Vanilla Urban Threads, one of the OId Mill District’s locally owned eclectic boutiques, recently released their newest spring favorites including a line of easy to wear pop-styled country threads!

Stage the Change PNW

The next generation of responsible global citizens

The Tower Theatre Foundation presents the first ever West Coast Stage the Change event for high school students May 20-21. Keynote speakers include Museum at Warm Springs Director and Former Oregon Poet Laureate Elizabeth Woody, Broadway and TV Star Anthony Rapp (RENT, Star Trek), and interactive workshops themed: Art and Racism; Environmental Activism; LGBTQ+ Equality; Adversity Meets Innovation!

