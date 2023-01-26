Updates from Old Mill

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Lady Bird Cultural Society

Lady Bird is officially open! Now in the space formerly occupied by Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, Lady Bird is a posh Mediterranean fine-dining concept created by local John Gurnee (Drake, Washington) offering eclectic farm to table cuisine, a fresh raw bar, prohibition-era cocktails and so much more.

Tie One On

Confluence Fly Shop pros know that every season is fishing season, and they take full advantage of the river in our backyard for their various class offerings; including, Saturday Spey Workshops, Beginning and Intermediate Fly Tying, and Aquatic Entomology, among others!

Athletic Lifestyle

Lululemon, located in the south end of the district by CycleBar and City Home, is a community hub to find all your favorite technical athletic clothes for yoga, running, cycling, training and other sweaty pursuits akin to our Central Oregon lifestyle.

Freeze the Day!

Polar Plunge returns to Riverbend Park on Saturday, February 11! Here’s a chance to step out of your comfort zone by jumping into an experience that directly impacts the lives of more than 5,000 Special Olympics Oregon Athletes. The 5K fun run starts at 10am and everyone will take the plunge at 11am, come freeze the day!

