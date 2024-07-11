Updates from Oregon Adaptive Sports

Summer Program Dates

June 4 – August 28

Athlete registration is open for the summer! Access more information on the Athlete Registration Page or go to OAS Programs for all offerings.

Pine Nursery Cycling

No cost to participate.

This is a great way to get comfortable on a bike, demo an adaptive bike, improve your fitness, and enjoy riding with friends and family.

Explore the two mile paved loop, with alternative routes, at Pine Nursery Park.

All experience levels are welcome!

Community Days

OAS volunteers and staff are there to support you on exploring Pine Nursery Park’s paved path!

Bike Nights: Wednesdays, 4-7pm

Rise and Ride: Saturdays, 9am-12pm

Open Hours

Access to adaptive cycles for independent riders and/or with a caregiver to ride with you.

Wednesday and Saturday: 1-3pm

Thursday and Friday: 1-4pm

Volunteer this Summer!

Already we’re reaching the halfway mark for this season’s programming! Don’t miss your opportunity to share your passions for outdoor recreation with athletes. Sign up today for upcoming events on your volunteer account.

oregonadaptivesports.org