Updates from OSSIA

ODOE Holds Virtual Support Session for Community Renewable Energy Grant Program — applications due May 10

Live Virtual Support Sessions for Community Renewable Energy Grant Applicants

Beginning Monday, April 8, the Community Renewable Energy Grant Program team is offering live virtual applicant support sessions through recurring Microsoft Teams meetings every Monday and Wednesday from 2-2:45pm. The goal of the sessions is to support applicants and project teams during the current open application period, which ends May 10 at 5 p.m.

The drop-in sessions will provide applicants the opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance on the application process, required documents, supporting materials, project specific questions, eligible costs, and more. All sessions will be live and held in an open question and answer format. Information on how to join the sessions is available on the program page.

We also encourage applicants to use the available resources in the “Applicant Help” section on the program page. Can’t join a meeting? The Q&A Portal is available anytime to submit a question to the program team.

All applications need to be submitted using the C-REP Application Portal by 5pm on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Please contact the program team at Community.Grants@Energy.Oregon.gov if you any questions or difficulties joining a recurring Teams meeting.

New OSSIA board members

OSSIA elected new board members at the March 15th Annual Member Meeting – thanks to everyone who attended and voted!

Your new board members are:

Brandon Gwinner, EZ Solar Products

Dugan Marieb, Pinegate Renewables

Evan Ramsey, Bonneville Environmental Foundation

Marie Barlow, NewSun Energy

Patrick Sterns, Sunpower

Shannon Souza, Sol Coast Consulting and Design

Shaun Franks, True South Solar

Facts First: Help SEIA Take Down Solar Myths

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) launched a new series of mythbusting videos across our social media channels to take down online myths and misinformation about solar and energy storage.

Like and repost SEIA’s mythbusting videos to help us put facts first.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is surveying the energy, energy efficiency, and motor vehicle business sectors to provide policy makers, business leaders, and energy stakeholders with key information about these critical sectors of our economy. This confidential, voluntary survey will take between 15 and 30 minutes of your time and will provide us with valuable feedback.

We’ll incorporate the results of the survey into IREC’s 14th annual National Solar Jobs Census— the authoritative report on job growth in solar industry, battery storage, and related clean energy sectors. Your responses will also inform the DOE U.S. Energy and Employment Report (USEER), a comprehensive employment summary across all energy occupations in the U.S.

We depend on your input to release an accurate report that reflects the growth and diversity of these dynamic industries. You can begin completing the survey here.

Please join OSSIA at the Upcoming Wings conference which is a climate tech gathering for all Oregonians taking place at PSU on Thursday, April 25.

Oregon’s state motto — “She flies with her own wings” — is deeply resonant for the planetary moment in which we find ourselves. Our current climate crisis is requiring us to lead once again — to unite our diverse communities to collaborate on solutions that benefit all. Be a part of these conversations and make sure all Oregon voices are represented.

This is a one day conference featuring main stage speakers, breakouts, lunch, and cocktail reception. As a Wings Impact Partner, the OSSIA community can register for $49 which is 85% off the registration cost using this special registration link: lu.ma/wings?coupon=OSSIA85.

