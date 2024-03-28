Updates from SFF Presents

Our 2023 Annual Report is here and (spoiler alert) we had a great year!

We wanted to be sure you got a copy of our annual report to see what we were able to accomplish last year with your help. We can’t do what we do without you, and we appreciate your support very much!

Register to Paint with Paul Alan Bennett!

He’s back! We’re so excited to announce another all-day painting class with renowned local painter, Paul Alan Bennett, on April 27 at Sisters Art Works!

The class is open to students 18 years and older and will include personal instruction on composition and expression, color mixing, and working with a brush. Students will complete at least two paintings before gathering to discuss their processes and share their work at the end of the day.

All supplies and lunch will be provided, with gluten-free and vegan options available.

Saturday, April 27 • 10am-4pm • Sisters Art Works

Suggested Tuition: $150* || Maximum of 10 participants

*SFF Presents is offering a Pay What You Can registration process for this class. Simply select the amount that works best for you at checkout. Consider paying it forward with a payment of $200 to support future scholarship opportunities.

