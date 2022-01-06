Updates from the High Desert Museum

(Bryan David Griffith at work | Photo courtesy of the High Desert Museum)

Rethinking Fire Closes Sunday

In 2014, a wildfire threatened the home and studio of artist and photographer Bryan David Griffith. His experience inspired explorations in fire and art. The work evolved into Rethinking Fire, and the exhibit closes this Sunday, January 9.

Dualities in nature–life and death, forest and fire–are at the heart of Griffith’s artwork. The exhibit features encaustic beeswax paintings, fire studies on paper and large-scale burned wood sculptures, all of which pose valuable questions about catastrophic fires and climate change.

Last Chance: Rethinking Fire

Closes Sunday, January 9

10am-4pm

FREE with Museum admission

Learn more

Experience the Museum After Hours

Enter the Museum under the stars and a glittering blanket of snow. Discover the warm Museum galleries after hours at Winter Nights every Thursday from 4-8pm.

Enjoy a safe night out as you explore your favorite corners of the Museum. The Rimrock Café will be open for folks to grab a treat. The Museum store, Silver Sage Trading, will also be open.

Winter Nights

Thursdays through February 24

4-8pm

Adults $10, children ages 3-12 $6

Members FREE

(Rimrock Café and Silver Sage Trading open until 7pm. Outdoor exhibitions closed during Winter Nights.)

Natural History Pub Returns in 2022

Kick off 2022 with a Virtual Natural History Pub!

Join us Monday, January 10 for Locating Bull Trout Using DNA Technology to hear from Jodi Wilmoth, Native Fish Society steward for the Little Deschutes River. She will share about the DNA technology helping to locate threatened and endangered species.

Virtual Natural History Pub: Locating Bull Trout Using DNA Technology

Monday, January 10

7-8pm

FREE, registration required

RSVP: Registration

Celebrate The High Desert

Calling all emerging, mid-career and established nonfiction writers! The High Desert Museum is officially accepting submissions for the 2022 Waterston Desert Writing Prize!

The Prize honors creative nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy, with the desert as both subject and setting. Inspired by author and poet Ellen Waterston’s love of our region, the Prize recognizes the vital role deserts play worldwide in the ecosystem and the human narrative.

The submission deadline is May 1, 2022. The Prize winner will receive a $3,000 cash award, a residency at PLAYA at Summer Lake, Oregon and a reading and reception at the Museum!

Do you know a young, budding writer who shares our passion for desert landscapes? We are also accepting submissions for the Waterston Student Essay Competition.

Fashion Through History’s Lens

Can you imagine putting on six layers of clothing each day? In 1885, your local dressmaker would help ensure that you look comfortable and stylish. Thanks to the telegraph, the boomtown of Silver City, Idaho boasted that its fashions were only a week behind those of Paris!

Come learn about clothing and fashions from Silver City’s favorite dressmaker on Saturday, January 15 from 11am-1pm.

Fashions of Silver City, Idaho, 1885

Saturday, January 15

11am-1pm

FREE with Museum admission

highdesertmuseum.org