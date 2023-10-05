Updates from the Old Mill

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

40th Anniversary Party

Saxon’s Fine Jewelers is throwing a big 40th Anniversary block party Saturday, October 7! The giant celebration includes music from High Street Band, drinks from Avid Cider and Deschutes Brewery, and yummy bites from Zydeco’s new food truck. Plus, they’ll host a balloon pop, diamond raffle and more!

Learn More

First Friday Art Walk

Old Mill District art studios, galleries and a host of shops join to celebrate the dawn of a new month, season sometimes, by way of First Friday Art Walk! Join the festivities next Friday, October 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. where participating shops will also offer wine samples compliments of Va Piano Vineyards & Champagne Bar and Evoke Winery.

Learn More

Oregon Landscapes

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery artist in residency, Jennifer McCaffrey, unveiled a new collaborative collection of Oregon landscape paintings. She had the honor of creating these pieces with her sister, BethAnn Hayden, and they’ll be on display during First Friday Art Walk next week. The Stacks artists will have a pop up display in the Makers Shed next to Anthony’s as well as in their second-floor studio next to the Lubbesmeyers!

Learn More

Klunkers and Stumpjumpers

Deschutes Historical Museum shines a light on the early days of mountain biking with “Klunkers and Stumpjumpers: A History on Two Wheels”. Using journals, sketches, early prototypes and gear from the pioneers of this now-modern sport, the museum invites visitors to step back in time when there were only trails to be blazed.

Learn More

oldmilldistrict.com