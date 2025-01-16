Updates from Think Wild

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild)

Think Wild Summer Camp Registration is Open

Think Wild is excited to offer three, week-long summer day camps this summer 2025! Wild Wonders Camp will promote outdoor, hands-on learning about Central Oregon wildlife and the diverse habitats they call home. Each day, students will dive into a different theme in Central Oregon wildlife; from beavers to birds to wildlife rehab and more.

Our three summer camp sessions are:

June 23-27 — Lower Elementary (incoming 1st-3rd graders)

July 7-11 — Upper Elementary (incoming 4th-6th graders)

July 21-25 — Lower Elementary (incoming 1st-3rd graders)

Register soon, as spaces are limited.

Upcoming Events

Join us at Worthy Brewing Co for a presentation on “The Return of Canis lupus to the Oregon Landscape” on Thursday, January 16 from 6-8pm.

Amy Knudsen, a Think Wild volunteer and an avid wildlife educator and advocate, will present on wolf biology, behavior, and social dynamics. We will also discuss how this species is currently managed by state and federal agencies.

Click here to RSVP.

Please note that registration is required in order to attend.

Join us on a snowshoe winter wildlife tracking adventure!

Participants will:

learn winter wildlife tracking skills

have the opportunity to assist in data collection for citizen science initiatives

enjoy the scenery on a beginner-friendly trail

Join us for a Wildlife Photography Walk along the Deschutes River Trail and discover the beauty of Central Oregon through your lens.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced photographer, our Lead Wildlife Educator and photographer, Becca LiPuma, and volunteer Kenneth will provide expert advice on composition, lighting, and capturing elusive wildlife moments, all while learning how to respect and protect the animals that you encounter.

Show some extra love for our furry and feathered friends this Valentine’s Day and join us on Sunday, February 2 at Bridge 99 Brewery from 4-6pm for a Valentine Card Making Fundraiser!

In preparation for our spring planting and restoration projects on private and public lands, we are seeking volunteers to help us wild harvest willows at several parks within a two-hour drive of Bend on various dates in February. We harvest hardwood cuttings at the end of winter (February to early March), when the plant is dormant for the greatest stored energy and the best chance of survival. Once harvested, we store cuttings in cold storage. This helps the plants hold onto their nutrients and vigor until they are ready to be used at our restoration sites in the spring. Last year, through your efforts, we were able to harvest 5,000 willow sticks, and we aim to harvest as many this year!

Interested in joining?

Below you’ll find several dates for which we are seeking volunteers. Click the date for more information and to RSVP.

thinkwildco.org