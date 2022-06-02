USFS Fuels Reduction Projects Proposals

The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District is initiating scoping for three separate hazardous fuels reduction projects.

The projects include Oregon Water Wonderland Hazardous Fuel Reduction, Forest Lane Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project and Fall River Estates Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project. The projects are not related and will be analyzed separately. Click here for detailed project information and how to provide comments. Anyone wishing to obtain additional information on these projects may contact Cristina Peterson by email at cristina.peterson@usda.gov.

udrc.org