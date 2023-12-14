Valentine’s Day Event & Piano Showcase

(Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Tickets are on sale now for two upcoming events: our popular Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert in February and the exciting Piano Showcase featuring pianists Sean Chen and Arthut Migliazza in March.

Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

5-8:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Sponsored by Sunriver Resort and featuring an energetic jazz combo fronted by tenor saxophonist Cliff Colón, here’s your opportunity for a fun night out for Valentine’s Day in the iconic Great Hall at Sunriver Resort.

All seats are reserved and tickets ($130 per person) include a hosted happy hour, multi-course dinner, and full concert. Kick up your heels on the dance floor or tap your toe from the comfort of your table. This event usually sells out, so get your tickets today!

Buy Tickets Now

Piano Showcase featuring pianists Sean Chen and Arthur Migliazza

Saturday, March 16, 2024

7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

The Sixth Annual Piano Showcase features acclaimed classical pianist Sean Chen and award-winning blues and boogie woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza.

This multi-genre event — including a masterclass, workshop and diverse concert program—celebrates the versatility and virtuosity of the piano.

Buy Tickets Now

~Save the Date~

Join us for Sunriver Music Festival’s 47th Season

August 9-23, 2024

Friends of the Festival

Members play a big part in helping make the music happen!

Sunriver Music Festival’s annual memberships are vital to the Festival’s sustainability. Members, called “Friends of the Festival,” receive benefits including the ability to purchase 2024 Summer Festival tickets early for best seat selection, discounts on series tickets, and invitations to special events.

Tickets for our 47th season for top-tier members go on sale as early as April 1; ticket sales for the public open June 1. Membership benefits begin with a $100 donation.

For more info on becoming a Friend of the Festival, visit sunrivermusic.org, email information@sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.

Start or Renew Your Membership Today

Give the Gift of Music

Share your love of Sunriver Music Festival by giving your friends, family and associates a Festival gift certificate!

Purchase a gift certificate online in any amount you choose and print it out for last-minute holiday giving.

Order Gift Certificates Online

