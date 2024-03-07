Vendors & Awards Sponsors Needed for Finish Celebration at the 2024 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle

(Photo courtesy of MBSEF)

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF) is currently seeking vendors and awards sponsors for the finish celebration at the 2024 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle (PPP), which will take place on Saturday, May 18, in Riverbend Park. The PPP endures as the largest multi-sport event in Oregon, and is the primary fundraiser for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.

The Pole Pedal Paddle’s finish celebration will include live music, a beer garden, food carts, and a finish expo, where vendors display their offerings to all those involved in the party-like atmosphere.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle will conclude with an awards ceremony that will recognize top finishers in all categories and many divisions, with more than 50 awards given to a combination of individuals, pairs, and teams. Businesses that participate in the PPP as awards sponsors will be recognized on social media, in the competitor’s handbook, and during the awards ceremony.

Marieka Greene, MBSEF’s Events and Financial Development director, notes that participating as an Awards Sponsor or vendor at the Finish Expo is a great entry-level opportunity for businesses that want to be involved and gain access to PPP’s audience of more than 5,000 spectators, racers, and volunteers. “We hope local businesses will be eager to be a part of the magic that is Pole Pedal Paddle,” Greene said. “There is simply no event like it, and it is easily one of Central Oregon’s most beloved traditions.”

The MBSEF planning team would like to have all vendors and Awards Sponsors confirmed by April 19. Vendors who are interested in PPP’s Finish Expo can find more information and applications at pppbend.com/vendors. Businesses interested in contributing to PPP prize packages can learn more by emailing events@mbsef.org or calling MBSEF’s office at 541-388-0002.

About Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support Central Oregon athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals. Its vision is to positively impact the life of every athlete it serves.

pppbend.com • mbsef.org