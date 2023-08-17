Veterans Appreciation Day Celebration & Poker Run This Saturday

Our volunteers have been working on this event for over one year now and it is turning into a HUGE success however, the real success will be known once we are able to show our appreciation to our veterans on the day of the event.

We want to make sure all veteran services know that they are invited to set up informational booths at the event. We will have an area roped off for these booths. We do ask that they are all set up by 11am as to avoid the returning motorcycles from the morning poker run.

Timeline of Event

Poker Run Group Ride —

Sign-ups start 8:15am Bikes depart VFW at 9am Last hand in by 12:30pm



11am – Veteran Services are welcome to set up booths.

11:45am – Starting of ceremonies.

12pm — Lunch provided by We’re The Würst & Marcos’ Tacos served 12-3pm and is free for all veterans. Others will need to make donation.

Big River Duo band starts playing.

1pm – Guest Speaker Preston Sharp.

2pm – Guest Speaker Tim Chambers.

3pm – Silent auction ends.

We are also collecting nonperishables and new/gently used camping gear and clothing during the event for Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.

We are offering free raffle tickets to those that donate at the event however, if you are unable to attend the event but would still like to donate, please let me know and let’s work together to get your donations to the event.

