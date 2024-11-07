Veterans Day Celebrated Throughout Bend-La Pine Schools

Friday, November 8, 8:45am

Three Rivers K-8 School (56900 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver)

Three Rivers K-8 hosts the Annual Veterans Day Assembly, an opportunity for students and staff to honor those who have served our country. Breakfast will be served to veterans, compliments of the Wallow Bar & Grill and Sunriver Country Store, immediately following the assembly. Veterans are asked to bring their IDs and check in at 8:30am.

Friday, November 8, 10am-12:30pm

Bend Senior High School Main Gym (230 NE Sixth Street, Bend)

The annual student assembly will feature the U.S. Navy Band and four sailors from the U.S.S. McFaul. The Navy destroyer is named for Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer Donald McFaul, a 1975 graduate of Bend Senior High School who was killed in action in Panama in 1989 and awarded the Navy Cross. McFaul’s sister, Debra McFaul, will be in attendance.

NOTE: Veterans and other guests arrive at 10am for a private social gathering in the mini gym. Ceremony in the main gym begins at 11am.

Tuesday, November 12, 8:45-10am

High Lakes Elementary School (2500 NE High Lakes Loop, Bend)

The all-school assembly and recognition begins at 9:20am in the school gym and will allow the school community an opportunity to thank their community veterans in person. Veterans and family members are asked to register for the event at bls.fyi/HLEVeteransDay.

Tuesday, November 12, 8:45am-12pm

La Pine High School (51633 Coach Road, La Pine)

The La Pine High School community is hosting a Veterans Recognition Assembly and Brunch beginning with a meet-and-greet in the cafeteria at 8:45 am. Guests are asked to bring their ID and sign in at the main school entrance. The meet-and-greet will be followed by an assembly and recognition in the gym at 10am and catered lunch in the cafeteria at 10:45am. At 11:40am, student lunch begins, and veterans are invited to stay and interact with students.

