Visit Bend Seeks Applicants to Fill Open Position on Board of Directors

Visit Bend is seeking applicants interested in serving a three-year term on the organization’s board of directors. Applicants should be direct stakeholders in Bend’s tourism industry.

One vacant position is currently available, and the new board member will begin his/her/their term at the November 16 board meeting. Applications are due by 5pm on Friday, October 22.

The Visit Bend board of directors establishes the strategic direction of the organization, sets policy and manages the organization’s president/CEO. Interested applicants should be enthusiastic, professional and have a vested interest in supporting Bend’s tourism industry and community. The board meets every other month throughout the year.

Individuals interested in applying should email Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan at kevney@visitbend.com with a professional biography and an explanation of why they wish to serve on the Visit Bend board of directors. Please put “Board Application” as the email subject.

Applicants can review policies and see the current board of directors at this link: visitbend.com/board .