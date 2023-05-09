Visit Bend, Visit Central Oregon & Travel Oregon Celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week by Announcing Increasing Economic Gains Throughout the Region

(Swampy Lakes Trail mountain biking route near Bend | Photo by Nathan Johnson / Dylan VanWeelden, courtesy of Travel Oregon)

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, announced this week that the Oregon travel economy reached new highs across most categories in 2022, powering local communities and connections across the state. The news comes at the start of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), which shines a spotlight on the essential role that travel plays in driving economic growth and innovation, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity, and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans.

Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive economy while supporting the success of other industries. Statewide, the Oregon tourism industry experienced an increase in direct travel spending by 26.5% year-over-year, from $10.9 billion to $13.9 billion. A recent economic impact report released by Travel Oregon highlights that the state and regional tourism industry saw continued demand for overnight accommodations, which led to large gains in visitor spending. This increased spending, coupled with inflation and a tight labor market, contributed to an increase in employee earnings as well, with both having a cumulative effect on increased tax revenue that benefits local communities.

Approximately 16,450 travel jobs were created in Oregon in 2022; overall, the industry is comprised of 117,360 direct jobs, growing by 16.3% year-over-year. The tax revenue analysis found that taxes from travel activity increased by 24.1%, or $181 million, compared to 2021. Taxes collected by local governments rose by 21.2%, or $45 million, while state taxes increased by the same percentage, or $66 million. Travel earnings — the amount of money earned by employees — also increased by 23.9% for a total of $821 million during 2022.

“Tourism is critical to the strength of Oregon’s economy and essential to the growth of other industries across the state,” said Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon. “Together, Travel Oregon and the state’s seven regions are dedicated to driving positive economic impacts for the people and communities that call Oregon home while nurturing destinations throughout the state, stewarding the natural environment, and celebrating the diversity of Oregon’s communities and cultures. Our collective efforts are creating a stronger, more equitable, and future-ready Oregon economy where all visitors feel safe, respected and inspired as they travel throughout our beautiful state.”

Central Oregon also saw significant economic gains in 2022. Visitor spending increased by 24% to nearly $1.31 billion. Direct employment climbed 13.1% to employ 10,270 residents. Earnings increased by 22.5% to reach a total of $360 million while tax revenue jumped 26.5% to $24.7 million in 2022.

“Tourism continues to be a key economic driver for Central Oregon — when visitors come to our region, they help boost local economies by supporting businesses, lodging and attractions,” said Julia Theisen, president and CEO of Visit Central Oregon. “Visit Central Oregon is committed to leveraging tourism dollars to support regional air service development, workforce development and stewardship principles to ensure the long-term sustainability of our destination.”

In Bend, travel spending increased to $382.2 million — a 13.6% increase, with 3,120 directly employed in the tourism industry. Travel-generated earnings increased to $101.5 million and tax receipts generated by travel spending increased by 13.5% to $25.4 million.

“Beyond the positive economic impact of tourism, increased tax revenues generated by our guests allow us to reinvest in vital grant programs like the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund that supports arts and culture, the Bend Sustainability Fund that invests in the places and spaces that are important to our community and Visit Central Oregon’s Future Fund that supports projects focused on sustainability, cultural and accessible adventures,” said Kevney Dugan, president and CEO of Visit Bend. “These programs are critical to our commitment to the community and benefit all of us who are fortunate to spend time in Bend.”

About Travel Oregon:

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, is a semi-independent state agency whose mission is to inspire travel that uplifts Oregon communities. Collaborating with stakeholders to align as stewards of Oregon, we work to optimize economic opportunity, advance equity and respect the ecosystems, cultures and places that make Oregon… Oregon. Travel Oregon aims to improve Oregonians’ quality of life by strengthening the economic impacts of the state’s $13.9 billion tourism industry, which employs more than 100,000 Oregonians.

Travel Oregon has worked with Dean Runyan Associates to estimate the economic significance of the travel industry in Oregon over the last 19 years. The resulting annual report defines the economic impacts of travel to and throughout the state, including each of its seven tourism regions and all 36 counties over the time period of 2003 to 2022. The report covers detailed estimates of travel spending, the employment and earnings generated by this spending, and travel-generated tax receipts.

traveloregon.com