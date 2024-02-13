Volunteers in Medicine Accepting New Patients

(Photo courtesy of Volunteers in Medicine)

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades (VIM) is accepting new patients! With the expansion of Medicaid bringing more Oregonians onto Oregon Health Plan (OHP), VIM is expanding patient eligibility to fill the gap for those who remain uninsured and are critically underserved. Volunteers in Medicine is a charitable healthcare clinic, staffed by volunteer healthcare providers and support volunteers, for low-income working adults in Central Oregon that are uninsured or ineligible for Medicaid (Oregon Health Plan) and meet the clinic’s eligibility criteria.

To be eligible for care as a VIM patient individuals must be at least 19 years of age, working and living in Central Oregon (Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties), and without health insurance (including being ineligible for or denied by Oregon Health Plan). Individuals must also fall within specific income criteria to be eligible and income requirements vary based on household size.

To raise awareness and help educate potentially eligible patients VIM hosts weekly New Patient Intake Nights on Mondays at 6pm at the clinic on St. Charles Bend Campus, at 2300 NE Neff Rd. in Bend. These events are offered bilingually in English and Spanish. Individuals who may be eligible and/or want to learn more are encouraged to call ahead (541-330-9001) or visit VIM’s website at vim-cascades.org/patient-information-2. There is also a Spanish version of the webpage at vim-cascades.org/informacion-del-paciente/quien-puede-ser-un-paciente.

About Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades:

Now honoring nearly 20 years of caring, Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades provides healthcare to low-income, working adults who live in Central Oregon and have no medical insurance or means to pay for care. Using a community approach, 200+ in-clinic volunteers and 300 local medical partners collaborate to provide patients with necessary primary and specialty medical care, prescription medications and mental health care. Patient costs of about $154 per visit are funded by patient donations along with local and regional individual, corporate and foundation supporters. Because of the dedicated efforts of our volunteers, every $1 raised is leveraged into $3.82 worth of services, generating more than $150 million worth of care since VIM opened in 2004.

