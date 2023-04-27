Volunteers in Medicine Earns 2023 Gold Rating from National Association

Volunteers in Medicine is proud to announce it has received a gold rating in 2023 from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC), which sets quality standards for free and charitable clinics across the nation. Gold is the highest rating awarded to clinics.

“It is an honor to be recognized at the national level for providing superior care for our patients,” said Kat Mastrangelo, executive director for VIM. “This exemplifies our mission to be a model for effective and integrated care for everyone, no matter their ability to pay.”

VIM is dedicated to improve the health and wellness of those who have no medical insurance or means to pay for care through the volunteer engagement of pro-bono medical professionals and community partners in Central Oregon.

The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure that medically underserved individuals have access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of Quality Standards for member organizations in 2020.

NAFC’s Quality Standards program allows NAFC to showcase the quality care provided to patients, policymakers, partners, funders and stakeholders. The standards also assist the NAFC in developing benefits and resources that will help their members enhance the care provided to patients.

“We are grateful for the work of NAFC to continue to hold a high standard for free and charitable clinics across the country,” said Heather Laird, medical director with VIM. “Vulnerable patients deserve exceptional care, and this gold rating is reflective of our own deep commitment to the health and wellness of every member of our Central Oregon community.”

About VIM:

Volunteers in Medicine provides healthcare to low-income, working adults who live in Central Oregon and have no medical insurance or means to pay for care. Using a community approach, 200+ in-clinic volunteers and 300 local medical partners collaborate to provide patients with necessary primary and specialty medical care, prescription medications and mental health care.

Patient costs of about $120 per visit are funded by patient donations along with local and regional individual, corporate and foundation supporters. Because of the dedicated efforts of our volunteers, every $1 raised is leveraged 4.88 times, generating over $146.5 million in care since VIM opened in 2004.

vim-cascades.org