Volunteers Needed for Let’s Pull Together 2022

From 9am to 12pm on Saturday, May 21, the City of Bend, local partners and dedicated volunteers will join together for Let’s Pull Together, an annual community effort to clean up debris, plant native pollinators and remove non-native invasive plants from locations all over Bend.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is back and the City is looking for volunteers to participate at locations citywide. Let’s Pull Together is a family-friendly event for adults and children of all ages and for all physical ability levels. Volunteers will be treated to a free celebration in the Old Mill District following the clean-up.

Let’s Pull Together was originally established in 2003 through a collaboration of Bend’s Neighborhood Associations. Through partnerships with many local agencies and organizations, Let’s Pull Together went countywide in 2004.

Let’s Pull Together focuses on educating volunteers about the many ways we need to pull together to protect our local ecosystems. Learn more about this year’s event, site locations, and to sign up to volunteer at letspulltogether.org.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. contact Anne Aurand at aaurand@bendoregon.gov or 541-388-5573.

