Volunteers Needed for Mentorship Lunch for Middle School Girls on March 16

The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Three Rivers School to host a lunch and presentation for the middle school girls.

The event is 11:30am to 1pm Thursday, March 16 at the SHARC.

Women of Wonder is a day of career exploration and inspiration. There are three guest speakers.

There is no cost for students or mentors to attend the lunch, catered by Bleu Bite Catering.

Here are a few ways you can help make this a memorable day for the students:

70 women are needed to serve as mentors at the lunch. You will eat lunch with the students and answer questions about your career. Both retired and employed women are welcome. Mentors will need to arrive at 11:15am for a brief orientation.

Donate 70 items for gift bags. Ideas for donations include locally made lip balm, cool stickers, blank notebooks, pens or pencils, anything a middle school girl might like.

Be a sponsor. The main cost is the lunch. Sponsorships are $250 — four available, $500 — two available and $1,000 — one available. Sponsors will be recognized at the lunch and in social media posts.

Please contact Executive Director Kristine Thomas at exec@sunriverchamber.com or 541-593-8149 to sign up to be a mentor, be a sponsor or donate items. Thank you.