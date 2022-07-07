Vrushali Bokil to Serve as Interim Dean of Oregon State University College of Science

(Vrushali Bokil)

Vrushali Bokil, honored for her work supporting inclusive excellence and an expert in computational and applied mathematics, numerical analysis and mathematical biology, has been named interim dean of the OSU College of Science.

Bokil, the college’s associate dean for research and graduate studies, will replace Roy Haggerty, who on August 1 will begin serving as Louisiana State University’s executive vice president and provost. Bokil will serve as interim dean until a new dean is appointed following a national search.

“Dr. Bokil will guide the College of Science with skill and care, continuing to advance its mission of excellence in teaching, research and community engagement and service,” said Edward Feser, OSU provost and executive vice president.

Bokil joined Oregon State as an assistant professor of mathematics in 2006 and has served as associate head of the Department of Mathematics in addition to associate dean.

She received the College of Science’s inaugural Inclusive Excellence Award and has chaired the college’s diversity, equity, justice and inclusion working group and strategic planning committee.

“I am honored to be selected to lead the College of Science through this transition,” Bokil said. “I have a heartfelt appreciation for our mission and for the many exciting developments that are already underway. The College’s new, visionary diversity action plan, ‘Embedding Equity, Access and Inclusion,’ has moved into the implementation phase, and we are now in the final stages of community-wide strategic planning for the college.

“It is my distinct pleasure to serve with students, staff and faculty who are passionate about advancing scientific discovery and the delivery of outstanding, accessible and equitable science education and literacy.”

Bokil earned a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Houston and was a postdoctoral research associate working at North Carolina State University prior to joining Oregon State.

oregonstate.edu