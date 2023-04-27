Watch our Video to Discover New Ways We Can Help You

Have you ever wondered how Central Oregon Community College’s Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development can help?

The Center provides businesses and individuals with a wide range of opportunities to upskill and improve employees’ skills and career prospects, including construction contractor’s licenses, required industry-specific continuing education credits, managerial training, and customized training. The courses cover Central Oregon’s dominant industries, ensuring everyone has access to the training they need to grow and succeed.

COCC’s commitment to quality means you can trust our courses to provide the skills and knowledge you need to advance your career. Whether you want to change careers or expand your skillset, we have something for you.

For more information contact us today at 541-383-7575 or cbipd@cocc.edu.

