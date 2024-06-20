(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Welcome FP Movement

FP Movement, an offshoot fitness retail concept of Free People, is sprinting towards the Old Mill District this July set to land between Evoke Winery and Avalon Salon & Spa! Carrying a collection of performance-ready styles that extend beyond the gym, the activewear brand bridges the gap between fashion and function.

Learn More

Chef-Driven Pub Experience

Mill Works Pub is a hub in the Old Mill District to grab a meal or unwind over local beers on tap. Whether it’s a pre-concert gathering or a post-work hangout, it’s a go-to destination for a memorable dining experience and lively conversations. Among the many menu standouts, we recommend trying the Porchetta Sammy, Baja Fish Tacos, Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip or the Harvest Bowl.

Learn More

Charley Crockett

Hayden Homes Amphitheater welcomes Charley Crockett to the stage next Saturday, June 29 with special guest Lee Fields. Charley cut his teeth traveling as a street performer in New Orleans, New York City and Denver, which is also where he perfected his dance moves! Says Crockett, “Authenticity should not be mistaken for amateur realism. It is hard-won.” His new album “$10 Cowboy” is out now, and folks can see him perform tracks “Hard Luck & Circumstances” and “Solitary Road” live next week!

Learn More

Deschutes River Cleanup

Upper Deschutes Watershed Council hosts the 28th annual Deschutes River Cleanup on Saturday, July 27th! Cleanup activities will take place at La Pine State Park, Sunriver, Farewell Bend Park, Riverbend Park, First Street Trail, and Tumalo State Park. The event wrap-up celebration will take place at Confluence Fly Shop in the Old Mill District that afternoon following the cleanup. This is an opportunity for us to come together to steward the Deschutes River and its riparian areas that we love and use year-round. Want to participate? Volunteer registration is open now!

Learn More

oldmilldistrict.com