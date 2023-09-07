Welcoming Week 2023/La Semana de Bienvenida 2023

Welcoming Week 2023

Welcoming Week will take place September 8-17 citywide, with events that celebrate inclusivity and belonging in Bend.

We invite the community to the kickoff on Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3pm at The Commons (875 NW Brooks St., Bend), hosted by The City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee and Human Rights and Equity Commission. Join local musicians, vendors and non-profits from the Bend community. Attendees will also have an opportunity to contribute to a community art piece!

There are several events lined up throughout the week such as a Latin film festival and Coco showing at the Tower Theater, Loteria (BINGO) with the Bend Police Department, and art and cultural exhibitions downtown.

The City of Bend became a Welcoming City in 2017 and participates every year. Welcoming Cities are guided by the principles of inclusion and creating communities that prosper because everyone feels welcome, including immigrants and refugees.

Information at bendoregon.gov/welcomingweek.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. Please contact Kathi Barguil at kbarguil@bendoregon.gov or 541-323-5992. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1.

La Semana de Bienvenida 2023

La Semana de Bienvenida se llevará a cabo el 8 a 17 de septiembre con eventos celebrando la inclusividad y el espíritu de pertenencia en Bend.

Les invitamos a la inauguración el domingo, 10 septiembre de 11am a 3pm en The Commons (875 NW Brooks St., Bend), presentado por el Comité de Accesibilidad y la Comisión de Derechos Humanos y Equidad de la Ciudad de Bend. Únase a la celebración con músicos, vendedores, y organizaciones sin fines de lucro que forman parte de la comunidad. ¡También tendrá la oportunidad de contribuir a una pieza de arte comunitaria!

Habrá eventos toda la semana incluyendo un festival de Cine Latino y una presentación de la película Coco en el Tower Theater, Lotería con el Departamento de Policía, y exposiciones de arte y cultura downtown.

La Ciudad de Bend se unió a la red de Ciudades Acogedoras en el 2017 y participa todos los años. Ciudades Acogedoras son guiadas por los principios de inclusión y la creación de comunidades que prosperan porque todos se sienten bienvenidos, incluyendo inmigrantes y refugiados.

Información: bendoregon.gov/bienvenido.

Información sobre acomodaciones para personas con discapacidades:

Para obtener esta información en un formato alternativo como Braille, letra grande, formatos electrónicos, etc., por favor contacte a Kathi Barguil en kbarguil@bendoregon.gov o 541-323-5992. Los usuarios de retransmisión marcan el 7-1-1.

