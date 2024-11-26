We’re in the Homestretch!

Donate Today!

Looking for a local organization to donate to this year?

Help us finish our $20.24 Campaign strong by donating in support of local students! FORJ’s Future Journalists of America program ensures that young people from communities in Central Oregon such as Madras, La Pine, and other rural areas are trained to become the next generation of reporters and editors, keeping journalism thriving.

The Future Journalists of America program is:

Local Our students hail from Redmond, Bend, La Pine, Sisters, and Madras

Focused on educating and empowering youth in news literacy

Training the next generation of diverse journalists in Oregon

An initiative of FORJournalism, a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to the viability of journalism in Oregon.

Why This Campaign Matters:

While some high schools offer a yearbook or journalism class, there is no substitute for the community-level reporting skills students are learning through FORJ’s’ Future Journalists of America program. And we need your support for the 2024-2025 school year.

Here’s How You Can Help:

Donate $20.24 or more today to help us reach our goal of $20,000.24. Your donation of $20.24 can make a world of difference to a future journalist. It’s a small amount with a big impact.

