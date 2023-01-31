Wetlands Taphouse Opens in La Pine

Kodiak Malmstrom invites you to discover the newest gathering spot in La Pine — Wetlands Taphouse, located at U.S. 97 and Sixth Street.

Founder and principal broker of Kodiak Commercial Real Estate, Malmstrom wanted to create a welcoming place for people to gather for food, beverages and events. He completely restored the building and property including the addition of an indoor/outdoor pavilion, restrooms, silo music stage, on-site parking and four food truck pads.

His business partners are Lisa Mendoza and Corey LaChapelle, owners of La Pine’s Air Tech Heating & Cooling, and Matt and Stacy Gilliam of Eugene.

Describing the enterprise as “café meets live music/entertainment venue meets taphouse,”

Malmstrom said Wetlands Taphouse has a little bit of everything for everybody.

“It’s a place where working people can bring their families,” he said.

There are four food trucks serving BBQ, pizza, chicken, seafood and other ethnic foods.

Malmstrom said his plans include constructing a 3,000-square-foot outdoor deck and bar that will sit above the wetlands and have a 180-degree panorama view of the Cascade Mountains and wetlands.

He invites people to watch a sporting event on one of the several televisions, enjoy a beverage such as beer, cider, wine, sangria or a mixed drink and have a meal with friends and family.

Events include Trivia on Tuesdays, Poker on Wednesdays and Karaoke on Thursdays with additional events being planned.

“With approximately 500 seats for patrons and a million-dollar view this has quickly become a favorite for locals and travelers from afar,” Malmstrom said. “I envision a gathering place where any and all can play games such as horseshoes, volleyball, beanbag toss, Jenga and — because we’ll be open 365 days a year – participate in winter activities such as chainsaw carving, igloo building and ice sculpting to name a few.”

