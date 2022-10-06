We’ve Moved!

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC)

The Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development (as well as the Small Business Development Center) has moved from Chandler Lab to:

COCC Bend Campus, Cascades Hall

2600 NW College Way

Bend, OR 97703

Different location, same great offerings! Explore how we can help you or your business succeed.

Click on title for more information.

View All Offerings

cocc.edu