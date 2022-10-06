We’ve Moved!

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC)
The Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development (as well as the Small Business Development Center) has moved from Chandler Lab to:
COCC Bend Campus, Cascades Hall
2600 NW College Way
Bend, OR 97703
Different location, same great offerings! Explore how we can help you or your business succeed.
- Leadership & Managerial ExcellenceThese courses build foundational leadership skills, as well as help experienced leaders grow and refine their leadership competencies.
- Entrepreneurship (SBDC)Expert business advice and education to help existing and future business owners grow and succeed.
- Project Management Our courses range from an introduction, to industry accepted project management best practices, to preparing for the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.
- Emerging Supervisors & ManagersTransform supervisors into leaders with management and leadership training that focuses on coaching, team-building and trouble-shooting techniques.
- License & CertificationState, national and industry licenses and certifications are effective ways to build on your skills and stand out in the workforce.
- Continuing Education for ProfessionalsStay current in your profession and fulfill continuing education requirements to renew your license or certification.
- Computer, Web, & Office ProductivityThese courses are short bursts of learning so that you can choose the topics that you want to learn more about.
- Health CareOur courses are designed for health professionals as well as individuals who are interested in furthering their own knowledge in the areas of health education.
- Communication in BusinessBuild skills to effectively communicate with colleagues, customers, clients, and community members in your professional role.
- Customized TrainingHigh quality, innovative programs ranging from leadership skills to advanced technology that will assist you and/or your employees in achieving career objectives. Our programs can be customized and delivered virtually to address your unique needs.
- Self-Paced Online LearningWe also partner with several online providers in order to enhance our course offerings and meet the varied needs of our students.