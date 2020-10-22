What Is SEO Content? 13 Writing Tips To Boost Organic Traffic [INFOGRAPHIC]

Creating content that achieves real success in search engine rankings and eventually leads to conversions requires more than just inserting keywords into your copy.

No matter the type of content you’re writing, search engine optimization (SEO) and content marketing best practices must be employed to generate higher search rankings as well as more leads and sales. The perfect solution to mastering both disciplines is SEO content.

SEO content is a purpose-driven approach to content writing. It requires a masterful understanding of copywriting and SEO elements to create quality content that attracts website traffic, earn higher rankings, and satisfy search intent.

With 93% of all online activities coming from search engines , writing SEO-friendly content is paramount for any business, regardless of size or industry.

If you’re ready to start writing quality content that keeps search engines and readers happy, keep reading. The team at SEO Sherpa has created the following in-depth guide to help you create SEO-optimized content that works in your favor.

The guide includes helpful tips such as:

Zeroing in on search intent

Using descriptive, SEO-friendly URLs

Writing a compelling headline

Optimizing your title tags

Leveraging the skyscraper technique

Check out the full infographic below to start implementing these actionable strategies.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, by using the step-by-step playbook above, you improve your writing strategy to match the demands of not only search engines, but its search users as well.

No matter which category your business fits into, a methodical SEO content strategy will ensure content production results in favorable search engine rankings. But like anything else worth doing, finding success with SEO content will take time.

If you’re serious about boosting organic search traffic and landing high-quality visitors to your site, embrace the challenge that appeals to search engine algorithms and search intent. In no time, your content strategy will find compounding success.