What to do in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC, often called the “City of Oaks,” offers a vibrant mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. Whether you’re a local resident or visiting for the first time, there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy. From museums and parks to breweries and historic sites, Raleigh has something for everyone. Here’s a guide to the top things to do in this charming city.
Explore the City’s Rich History
North Carolina Museum of History
Dive into the past with exhibits showcasing the state’s heritage, from Native American culture to the Civil Rights Movement. Admission is free, making it a perfect destination for families and history buffs alike.
Historic Oakwood
Take a stroll through this picturesque neighborhood filled with beautifully preserved 19th-century homes. The area is especially magical during the holiday season when homes are decorated with festive lights.
State Capitol
A visit to the North Carolina State Capitol offers insight into the state’s political history. The Greek Revival architecture and guided tours make this a must-see landmark.
Immerse Yourself in Art and Culture
North Carolina Museum of Art
This expansive museum features collections ranging from classical European paintings to contemporary works. The museum’s outdoor park offers walking trails dotted with sculptures, providing a unique blend of art and nature.
CAM Raleigh
For those who enjoy modern and experimental art, the Contemporary Art Museum is a fantastic destination. Exhibits rotate frequently, ensuring there’s always something new to discover.
Enjoy Raleigh’s Green Spaces
Pullen Park
One of the oldest amusement parks in the United States, Pullen Park offers paddle boats, a historic carousel, and plenty of open space for picnics. It’s a hit with families and children.
William B. Umstead State Park
Nature enthusiasts will love exploring the trails, lakes, and picnic areas in this serene park. It’s an ideal spot for hiking, biking, or simply unwinding in the great outdoors.
JC Raulston Arboretum
This stunning garden managed by NC State University showcases a variety of plants from around the world. The arboretum is perfect for leisurely walks and photography.
Savor the Local Flavors
Brewery Tours
Raleigh’s craft beer scene is thriving, with spots like Raleigh Brewing Company and Trophy Brewing Co. offering a wide selection of unique brews. Many breweries also host live music and food trucks.
Farmer’s Market
The North Carolina State Farmers Market is a treasure trove of fresh produce, local honey, and handmade goods. It’s a great way to support local vendors while enjoying the flavors of the region.
Southern Cuisine
Don’t leave Raleigh without indulging in some classic Southern dishes. Restaurants like Beasley’s Chicken + Honey and Poole’s Diner serve up comfort food with a modern twist.
Family-Friendly Activities
Marbles Kids Museum
This hands-on museum is designed for children to learn through play. Interactive exhibits, an IMAX theater, and a variety of programs make it a favorite among families.
Adventure Landing
Featuring mini-golf, go-karts, and an arcade, Adventure Landing is perfect for a fun-filled day with the kids.
Discover Raleigh’s Music Scene
Red Hat Amphitheater
This open-air venue hosts big-name artists and offers an unforgettable concert experience with the city skyline as a backdrop.
Local Music Venues
Raleigh’s smaller venues, like The Pour House Music Hall and Lincoln Theatre, showcase a range of genres from indie rock to jazz. Check local listings to catch a live show.
Seasonal Events and Festivals
Raleigh Farmers Market Events
Throughout the year, the farmers market hosts seasonal events celebrating everything from strawberries to pumpkins.
Artsplosure
Held annually, this art festival brings the streets of downtown Raleigh to life with colorful displays, live performances, and artisan vendors.
Sports and Recreation
PNC Arena
Home to the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes and NC State basketball games, the PNC Arena is a hub for sports fans. It also hosts major concerts and events.
Dix Park
This massive park is a favorite for its open fields, walking trails, and community events. Don’t miss the sunflower field in the summer months—a favorite spot for photos.
Final Thoughts
Raleigh seamlessly blends its rich history with modern attractions, making it a dynamic destination for visitors and locals alike. Whether you’re exploring museums, savoring local cuisine, or simply enjoying the city’s natural beauty, there’s always something to discover. Plan your visit and experience all that Raleigh has to offer!