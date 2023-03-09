What’s Brewing Next Week with Bend Chamber

Cascade Business News
Next Week! WHAT’S BREWING

Breaking Barriers for Women in Business
March 16 | 5-7:30pm
Tetherow Pavilion
$25 Members | $40 Non-Members

We will focus on identifying the challenges and barriers that many women face at various stages of their career development, from grade school all the way up to executive leadership positions.

We’ll have plenty of time for networking — plus bites and beverages provided by Deschutes Brewery and AVID Cider.

Featured Speakers

Luann Abrams
Founder and CEO of CEOX

Lisa Keown
Career and Technical Education Coordinator for Bend High

Laura Breit
CEO and Managing Principal of Colbreit Engineering

Jess Orozco
SVP of Sales at Platform.sh

Learn More

bendchamber.org

