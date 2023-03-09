What’s Brewing Next Week with Bend Chamber

Next Week! WHAT’S BREWING
Breaking Barriers for Women in Business
March 16 | 5-7:30pm
Tetherow Pavilion
$25 Members | $40 Non-Members
We will focus on identifying the challenges and barriers that many women face at various stages of their career development, from grade school all the way up to executive leadership positions.
We’ll have plenty of time for networking — plus bites and beverages provided by Deschutes Brewery and AVID Cider.
Featured Speakers
Luann Abrams
Founder and CEO of CEOX
Lisa Keown
Career and Technical Education Coordinator for Bend High
Laura Breit
CEO and Managing Principal of Colbreit Engineering
Jess Orozco
SVP of Sales at Platform.sh