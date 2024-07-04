What’s Happening at the Museum!

(The annual Art in the West juried exhibition and silent auction will open on Saturday, July 20. The winner of the 2024 Jury’s Choice Award is Monte Yellow Bird Sr. for his acrylic on canvas piece, Buffalo Hunt Under Three Stars)

Exhibition Opening

Art in the West

Art in the West is an annual juried exhibition and silent auction featuring traditional and contemporary art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures, and history of the High Desert—a region that stretches from the eastern slope of the Cascades and Sierras to the Wyoming Basin and Colorado Plateau.

Proceeds from the Art in the West auction help support the participating artists and the Museum’s exhibitions and programs, bringing science, art, and history education to lifelong learners through the region.

The entire collection will be available for viewing through our online auction page beginning July 13. Get ready to fall in love with your favorite pieces and bid from your computer or mobile device!

Exhibition Opening — Art in the West

Saturday, July 20 from 9am-5pm

Free with Museum admission

Learn More

Exhibition Closing

Endangered in the High Desert

The Museum’s Endangered in the High Desert exhibition closes this Sunday, July 7.

This original exhibition calls attention to species in the region that are either facing or recovering from the threat of extinction.

Endangered in the High Desert is the final component in the Museum’s yearlong exploration of the Endangered Species Act, 50 years after it was signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

Come visit this fascinating exhibition before it closes for good!

Exhibition Closing — Endangered in the High Desert

Sunday, July 7

Free with Museum admission

Plan Your Visit

Museum CLOSED

Independence Day, July 4

The Museum will be closed on Thursday, July 4, for Independence Day.

We will open again on Friday, July 5 at 9am! Come watch raptors soar overhead during the Raptors of the Desert Sky outdoor flight program, discover the mysterious world of the High Desert’s nocturnal species in the Forest at Night interactive experience, and learn about the region’s endangered, threatened, and delisted species in the Endangered in the High Desert exhibition.

Museum Closed for Independence Day

Thursday, July 4 from 9am-5pm

highdesertmuseum.org