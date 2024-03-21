Where’s My Refund? Tool, Video Offer Help for Oregon Taxpayers

The largest “Kicker” in Oregon history has Oregon taxpayers more excited than ever about getting their state income tax refund this year.

The $5.61 billion in surplus revenue for the 2021-23 biennium is being returned to taxpayers in the form of a “kicker” tax credit of 44.28 percent of the Oregon income tax they paid in 2022. The kicker can reduce how much taxpayers owe the state, or, increase how much they get back—a fact that has heightened refund anticipation.

Taxpayers wondering about the refund on their 2023 tax year return, can use the Oregon Department of Revenue’s Where’s My Refund? tool to check its status and a video outlining the refund timelines is also available to help taxpayers understand the process.

Through March 19, the Oregon Department of Revenue has received and processed nearly 1.1 million returns and has issued more than 916,000 refunds. That leaves a little more than half of the expected 2.2 million Oregon income tax returns to be filed in the final 26 days before the April 15 deadline.

“It looks like typical Oregon rainy spring break weather this weekend,” said Megan Denison, administrator of DOR’s Personal Tax and Compliance Division. “If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, take care of them this weekend and beat the April rush.”

Besides the high volume of returns filed at the end of tax season, there are other common things that can make it take longer for Oregonians to get their refunds.

Five common reasons refunds take longer and what to do about it.

Filing a paper return. Paper returns take longer to process and, as a result, it takes longer to issue related refunds. File electronically instead.

Filing electronically and requesting to receive a refund via a check takes longer. Request direct deposit instead.

Filing more than once. Sending a duplicate paper return through the mail after e-filing will a delay a refund. Taxpayers should file just once.

Refunds for taxpayers that are new to filing returns may be delayed so we can verify your identity. Taxpayers who receive a letter requesting identity verification are urged to respond promptly through Revenue Online to speed the processing of their return.

Refunds can also be delayed when errors are identified on returns. Taxpayers who receive a letter requesting additional information are urged to respond promptly through Revenue Online to speed the processing of their return.

To check the status of their refund with the Where’s My Refund? tool tool on Revenue Online, taxpayers will need their:

Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN);

Filing status; and

The exact refund amount shown on: Line 47 of their Form OR-40, or Line 72 of their Form OR-40-N, or Line 71 of their Form OR-40-P



The Department of Revenue recommends that taxpayers wait one week after they have electronically filed their return to use the Where’s My Refund tool.

Most refunds are issued within two weeks, but returns that need more review may take up to 16 weeks before a refund is issued.

Filing electronically is the fastest way for taxpayers to get their refund. On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund two weeks sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks.

All Oregon resident taxpayers preparing their own returns in 2024 can file electronically at no cost using one of the free file options that can be found on the Department of Revenue website.

Taxpayers can check the status of their federal tax refunds on the IRS website.

oregon.gov/dor