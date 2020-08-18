Who is Gary Vaynerchuk?

When you start any business, including as a blogger, it is important to get your name out there. By increasing your brand, and viewership, you will be more likely to be met with success. Some names that may spring to mind when you think of entrepreneurs and successful start-ups could include Gary Vaynerchuk + James Cole .

While Mr. Vaynerchuk came from a background of wine culture, particularly due to his family owning their own business, he later turned to entrepreneurship and expanded via social media. The success of his own wine company, Empathy Wines, led to its sale in 2020 to widely known corporation Constellation Brands for an undisclosed sum.

The success of a company or brand comes from its exposure and ability to sell. Gary Vaynerchuk understood that liaising with the public was a good way to get his name and brand out into the world.

This initially started with a wine webcast based around his family’s stores, but quickly grew their business and allowed him to branch into independency.

Boosting his name allowed him opportunities, such as working alongside will.i.am and Gwyneth Paltrow in 2017 on Planet of the Apps. While it isn’t easy to break through, increasing your exposure does allow for more opportunity.

When it comes to writing, it is important that you have good skills. Once you have become an internet persona, it may become important to also hone your public speaking skills. Gary Vaynerchuk was able to start offering mentorship for entrepreneurs and those who wish to learn more about creating, or investing in, companies.

These public speaking skills would also be crucial for showcasing other forms of social media, as well as to engage with potential clients, subscribers, and readers. Gary uses a variety of forms of social media to liaise with people and deliver content, as well as blog posts. These include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Snapchat, and Spotify, to name a few. Due to the difference in audiences and content creation, it is apparent that a user needs to adopt different styles to make this work. Gary delivers pictures and short videos on Instagram while utilizing Spotify for podcasts and YouTube for longer videos. These would take some written creation to compose a script however, for successful delivery, honing any speaking skills would be essential.

For the rest of 2020, particularly during the Coronavirus pandemic, Vaynerchuk has spent his time trying to continue his mentorship in any way possible. Most recently , he stepped forward to commend another business owner on their method for overcoming financial hardship by altering the way their business operates, as well as to continue suggesting the undervalued importance of social media advertising for small businesses.

Becoming successful can take a lot of time and effort but, just like with Vaynerchuk, it is possible to break out into mainstream success by dedicating time, effort, and a little bit of money. Using advertising and utilizing social media to promote your brand might help you find your dream gig.