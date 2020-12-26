It can be quite hard to choose a marijuana strain that suits your needs because each one is different. But it’s important to consider the effects, taste, smell, and benefits of the strain.

That said, many people use cannabis either for medical or recreational purposes. So whether you intend to use Pink Rockstar strain or any other strain, the aim is to feel good, both physically and mentally. This post explains why Pink Rockstar strain is increasingly becoming popular.

What you need to know about Pink Rockstar

Pink Rockstar is a marijuana strain that you can use to get a heavy hit. Although no one knows the exact genetics of this flower, many people agree that it gives satisfying results when you smoke it.

Pink Rockstar is renowned for being a high THC Indica dominant strain and comes with a pink smell. This is the sharp and pungent smell that you would expect from a high-quality marijuana strain.

Even better, it has a quite long high, so it can be a perfect choice if you’re looking for a strain that can help you to relax. The strain may also have various medical benefits that include treating depression, pain, stress, headaches, and many more. Here are some more properties of Pink Rockstar:

Effects

Pink Rockstar begins by giving you a cerebral high to improve focus, though for only a short time. While the physical high begins, you can slowly feel uplifted. It means you can forget some of the things that may be stressing you out as the strain takes over your body.

You may experience that quite soon you can get yourself stuck on the couch, feeling happy and good. You also need to have some food nearby because you can also soon feel hungry. However, you need to have self-discipline so that you can avoid eating too much. This is because the effects can lead to drowsiness that can cause you to sleep.

Fragrance

Pink Rockstar has a very strong pungent kush-like smell that comes with an undertone that is spicy and sweet. This can be a little earthly while the buds are drying out. Some marijuana users love this odor, but a few others may also feel turned off.

Flavors

The taste of Pink Rockstar is a bit skunky and has mild hints of citrus. Regardless of whether you like its aroma or not, there are good chances that you will enjoy its taste which is a delight.

The strain gives a powerful high, this is one of the reasons why many medical cannabis users like this strain to alleviate the aches and chronic pains. However, you need to be careful when using this strain as it may do the opposite.

Above all, the strain is known for dealing with the lack of appetite. Therefore, users can feel hungry in about an hour after using marijuana. Even for people with insomnia problems, when the physical high begins to reduce, your body may feel tired which can cause you to fall asleep.