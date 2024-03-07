Wild Child Bend Celebrates Forever Home

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Wee Wild Ones!

Wild Child Bend has been dreaming of a home in the heart of the Old Mill District since 2020. Well, those dreams came true! The toy store is officially (re)open in their new location near Center Plaza between Sunglass Hut and Sweet Tooth Candy Shoppe. The place is bustling with an abundance of inventory ready to take home to the lovely littles in your life.

Celebrating the Tenth Best Fine Art Sale Ever!

Tumalo Art Co. is ecstatic to bring back the ‘Best Fine Art Sale Ever’ Saturday, March 16 from 9am to 3pm at 450 SW Powerhouse Dr. Suite #407, on the second floor above the shop. Art lovers will find exceptional deals on original pieces from more than 20 artists, in all medias and all sizes!

Spring Break Camp

Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play coaches will lead an exhilarating, inclusive spring break camp designed to foster positive vibes and enhance jumping, balancing, climbing, agility, and speed skills. Held March 25-28, the camp includes team games as well as individual obstacle challenges, fitting for friends and sibling alike! Registration is now open.

Sno-cial Event of the Season

OUT Central Oregon’s Winter PrideFest kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, March 7 with a Sno-cial at the Old Mill District featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar WILLAM! Then all weekend long folks can enjoy events with Mt. Bachelor, Seventh Mountain Resort, Wanderlust Tours, live performances by nationally renowned acts, and a blowout dance party celebrating LGBTQ+ talent and creativity.

