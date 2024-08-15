Willamette River Cleanup This Weekend

(Willamette River Cleanup volunteers on water | Photo courtesy of SOLVE Oregon)

What: Willamette River Cleanup, sponsored by Subaru of Portland

When: Saturday, August 17, from 10am to 12pm

Where: 1945 SE Water Ave., Portland, OR 97214 | Map Link

Event Description: The annual Willamette River Cleanup is an opportunity for everyone to combat litter on the water and along the Willamette’s iconic riverbanks. Next Adventure offers volunteers a 50% discount on boat rentals to clean the river directly from the water.

Why: The Willamette River runs through the heart of our city, giving Portland its valued nickname, City of Bridges. Many storm drains in Portland’s Central Eastside flow directly into the Willamette River, affecting its water quality and shoreline health. SOLVE’s mission is to create opportunities for individuals and businesses to give back to their communities and play a critical role in maintaining the beauty and integrity of our city from the harmful effects of trash. Everyone’s participation helps protect this vital natural resource in the heart of Portland.

Visit the event registration page or the Willamette River page on the SOLVE website for more information.

About SOLVE:

SOLVE is a statewide nonprofit organization that brings people together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains volunteers of all ages across Oregon and SW Washington to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state.

