Windermere Real Estate Collects Hundreds of Warm Winter Items for Redmond Community Members in Need

(Photo courtesy of Windermere Real Estate)

With frigid temperatures and winter weather upon us, donations collected during Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth coat and blanket drive are being put to good use.

The company’s real estate brokers, staff, and owners supported two local organizations during its 2023 year-end donation drive and fundraisers, collecting a variety of warm items to help community members in need.

Family Access Network and Jericho Road were the beneficiaries of the funds raised and items collected: More than $3,200 in monetary and gift card donations, 288 coats, 37 blankets, and more than 150 miscellaneous warm items. The organizations are using the funds raised to purchase additional winter necessities.

“We want to thank our community members, local businesses, and industry partners who came together with us during this year’s donation drive,” said Windermere Principal Broker Megan Curtis, who coordinated the Share the Warmth drive for the company’s Redmond office. “We are proud to partner with organizations like Family Access Network and Jericho Road to ensure our neighbors in need are supported, safe and warm during the cold winter months.”

About Windermere Real Estate:

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 7,000 agents in 10 states. Last year, Windermere closed 67,000 home sales for more than $43 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $50 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work.

windermere.com