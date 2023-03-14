Windermere Real Estate in Central Oregon Donated $11,500 to Five Nonprofits in 2022

Local real estate brokers, staff and owners with Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate supported five local charitable organizations in the Central Oregon area during 2022. Through the Windermere Foundation, a total of $11,500 was donated to local nonprofits supporting low-income children and families.

Granted year-round, donations from the Windermere Foundation benefitted the Family Access Network, Rotary Club of Redmond, Camp Eagle Cap, NeighborImpact and St. Vincent de Paul of Redmond.

“Whether through volunteering or monetary donations, our brokers come together year after year to continue Windermere’s longstanding mission of service to the communities in which we live and work. Their dedication to uplifting their neighbors in need is another example of how Windermere brokers step up in their communities,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington.

Windermere Central Oregon is proud to be a part of the larger Windermere Foundation, serving the Western U.S. since 1989. Along with launching their own fundraising activities and providing personal donations, brokers donate a portion of every commission to the Windermere Foundation for every home bought or sold through Windermere. To date, Windermere has gifted more than $50 million in donations to support programs and organizations that provide services to those in need.

About Windermere Real Estate:

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 7,000 agents in ten states. Last year, Windermere closed 67,000 home sales for more than $43 billion in dollar volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $50 million towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work.

windermere.com