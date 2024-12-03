Winter Recreation Program Registration Opens December 9-11

The new year is ahead and there are plenty of recreation offerings to welcome in 2025.

Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) is opening registration for winter recreation programs and winter/spring sports leagues on December 9, December 10 and December 11. Available activities include programs held in January through March and sports leagues with registration deadlines during this time.

An online Winter 2025 Playlist is available for easy viewing and download on the district website.

Staggered registration dates ease the process for patrons and staff. Combined with a virtual waiting room, the staggering has been successful for past seasons’ openings in helping to manage load on the registration website.

Winter programs for January through March will open for registration at 6:00 a.m. as follows:

Day 1, December 9: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs

Day 2, December 10: Swim lessons and aquatics programs

Day 3, December 11: Sports leagues – winter and spring leagues including adult curling, adult/youth hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth lacrosse and youth softball leagues

For patrons who haven’t logged into their online account in the past 30 days, they are strongly encouraged to do so in advance at register.bendparksandrec.org to be sure they can successfully log in without issue and register for recreation programs.

New Registration Information Night Event

Community members are also invited to attend BPRD’s Registration Info Night on Tuesday, December 3, 5:30-7:30pm, at Larkspur Community Center where staff can assist attendees to get ready for registration.

With English and Spanish services, staff can set up/update a household account, provide activity details, help build a wish list, and assist with the scholarship process as needed. Learn more at bendparksandrec.org/event/registration-info-night.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. BPRD encourages community members to apply early to ensure the application is processed in time for registration. In the last year, approximately 3,200 individuals received financial support to participate in programs.

When registrations open at 6am each morning, patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at any of these locations:

District Office: 799 SW Columbia St. — open at 6am (December 9-11 only)

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center: 800 NE Sixth St. — open at 5:30am

Larkspur Community Center: 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. — open at 6am

If experiencing difficulty registering online, contact Customer Service by phone at 541-389-7275.

bendparksandrec.org